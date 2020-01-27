advertisement

One world number one Nadal survived the test against Kyrgios, reaching the quarter-finals of the 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) victory at Rhode Lever Arena.

The pair had previously endured frigid relationships, but were largely respectful, while Kirgios’ latest performance looked another step in the right direction for the unstable Australian.

advertisement

Australian Open 2020: Nadal survives Kirgios test to reach quarters

Nadal said the 24-year-old is one of the best players on the ATP Tour and should continue to improve.

“What can I say about Nick again? When he plays with a positive attitude today, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport, “the Spaniard said in a court interview.

“I encourage him to continue to work this way, as he is one of the highlights of our tour.

“I like Nick Kirgios in this tournament.”

Kirgios had warmed up following the death of the Los Angeles Lakers in a clash at Corgios Stadium.

Nadal also paid tribute to Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Ian, and seven others.

“He always wanted more, he always wanted to raise his level,” she said.

“He was a real inspiration in the world of sports and for a lot of kids, so one of these days you want to forget.

“But of course, Kobe Bryant will remain in our hearts and minds for the rest of our lives.”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement