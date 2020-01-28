advertisement

Australian Open 2020: Federer saves seven points in epic victory over Sandgren

After winning the first set with a little fuss, Federer started the fight and the next two lost to the American 6-2, demanding medical care when they fell 3-0 in the third.

With Federer worried leg and foot he was on the brink of defeat in the fourth set with seven points in the overall game.

But he showed considerable stability in the struggle to compete and raise the level, visibly frustrated Sandgren struggled to control his emotions.

“I think I was incredibly successful.”

Federer closed out the match by taking the final set to win 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3, but he insisted it was not worth the win as Sandgren outscored him. in a sense. aces, total points and winners.

“You have to be successful sometimes, I’ll tell you that,” one lucky Federer said in his court interview. “You don’t control the seven game points, maybe it doesn’t seem like it.

“I don’t know, I just hoped he wasn’t going to beat the winner at that point and just keep the ball in play, and if he misses one or two, who knows what he’s thinking about.

“Even that didn’t really matter. I think he played his game, I was incredibly successful, and then as the game went on, I started to feel better again.

“All the pressure went away and I started playing. Again, I got a little lucky with the breaks and served really well, I think for most of the game, especially at the end.

“I don’t deserve this, but I’m standing here and obviously very happy.

“I don’t like to be called a coach ever because it’s a sign of weakness and all that stuff, and I’m trying not to show it. The best is when the groin is (injury) so you go to court and nobody. knows what that is.

“I just said, ‘I believe in miracles.’ It can rain, it can be stuff (it happens). It wasn’t so bad where I thought it was going to get worse, I was just strong and strong. – (I was thinking) ‘Let him finish me in style’, and he didn’t, so I’m incredibly lucky today tonight … I don’t even know what time it is.

Twenty times the semifinals go to the semifinals to meet Milos Raonic or defending champion Novak Dj Tkowicz, and while the prospect of facing the latter when 100 percent is ineligible is in no way good, Federer is ready :

“The draws are not easy, but the rest of the day I have nothing to do, the next day I have nothing to do, and then I play at night. You’ll feel better in a couple of days. you never know, ”he said.

“With this successful escape you can no longer play without any expectations, because you know that you have to ski in Switzerland already. I’m lucky to be here and possibly take advantage of it. ”

