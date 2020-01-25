advertisement

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep avoided being the last major victim at the Australian Open when she defeated Kazakh Yulia Putintseva and reached the last 16 on Saturday.

The fourth seed won 6-1, 6-4 and played in Melbourne against Belgian Elise Mertens [16th seed] or world number 600 CiCi Bellis [USA].

Serena Williams and reigning champion Naomi Osaka both lost on Friday, and second Karolina Pliskova followed them out the front door on Saturday.

However, 28-year-old Halep, last year’s Wimbledon winner, said: “I’m not focusing on other players, I’m just focusing on myself. At this level, every match is really tough. “

Halep, who also won the 2018 French Open, said being the current Wimbledon champion means nothing to win the Australian Open for the first time.

“It was a great year last year, but this is a different tennis,” she said to Rod Laver Arena.

“I am ready, I will give my all to win and I am really happy to be in the second week now.”

