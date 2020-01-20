advertisement

American teenager Gough has repeated his age. Defeated 15-year veteran Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 made his debut in the Melbourne Park on Monday (January 20) in the first debut of his Australian Open main draw.

Guff gave one of the most remarkable results of 2019 when he defeated Wimbledon champion and fan Williams in the first round of the English club.

advertisement

And Guff repeated the feat again as he fired the first 39-year-old former world rider to leave the Adelaide International due to injury – one hour 37 minutes into the Margaret Corey Arena.

Surprisingly down to debut.

Following his first appearance in the # AusOpen Main Tournament, @ cocogauff gathers his second win in as many attempts against Venera Williams 7-6 (5) 6-3. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/aq8fm2d0IE:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 20, 2020

The first round match was a status contest after Guff announced himself at Wimbledon last year.

Gouffe went 2-0 against seven-time GM Champion Williams, who fought back and saved three set points, demanding the break to go back to 5-5.

Williams struggled well to force the score, but Gauss finally closed the set after a double Australian Open runner pushed back the volleyball net.

The second set of 35 minutes was clearer for Gough, who missed the 10 winners to take the next place against Sorana Kirseta.

VIOLENCE PEACE

Coco Goff defeated Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS / INDEPENDENT AFTER R AR:

Guff – 17/30

Williams – 25/41

EVENTS / STATUS:

Guff – 2/4

Williams – 7/6

THE PROJECTS WIN

Guff – 2/6

Williams – 1/2

FIRST FLOWER DEPARTMENT

Guff – 58

Williams – 65

IN ACCOUNT OF PROJECTS WINNED IN FIRST / SECOND SERVICE

Guff – 77/61

Williams – 77/40

Common points:

Gough – 78

Williams – 68

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement