Garbine Muguruza wiped away tears in an emotional speech after the game after the 2020 Australian Open women’s final slipped out of her grasp.

Muguruza seemed to get lost in the last two sets before finally losing 4: 6: 6: 2: 6: 2 to American Sofia Kenin.

Muguruza had three breakpoints to 2-2 in the third set – but a radical nerve attack and an ice-cold shot from Kenin quickly took advantage of the opportunity.

It seemed to break Muguruza’s back and her mind.

After Muguruza failed to take advantage of the breakpoint chances, he did not win another service game, so Kenin ran away with a famous win after a two-hour and three-minute war.

After Muguruza missed the crucial moments, but knew exactly that victory would be there for her if she wanted to – she collapsed emotionally when she picked up the microphone after the game.

She couldn’t stay calm during Kenin’s award ceremony.

media_cameraGarbine Muguruza had to sit down.

The Spanish star fidgeted and jumped from foot to foot as the speakers struggled longer than they should.

To put it mildly, Muguruza was uncomfortable – wrestling with your demons will do that.

These demons defeated the rebounding star as soon as she stepped up to the microphone.

“Okay, I’m going to be brief because I’m getting very emotional,” Muguruza said.

“Congratulations to Sofia, you played an incredible match, you earned this trophy.”

Her deep breaths and long pauses between sentences were unmissable.

“I have to start thanking my team,” she said before pulling her face together to keep control of her feelings.

“You are over there and are suffering with me today.

“I have to say that it was incredible to play in this environment. The audience makes it special. We play for you, that’s the show. Thank you for coming.”

She was incredibly posh in her heartache moment, but there was nothing she could do to keep from looking like a devastated loser during the ceremony.

She was devastated with herself.

Muguruza slipped into safe tennis after the first set – and it cost them everything.

Just like she did against Ash Barty in the semifinals, Kenin was brave, super brave in the big moments – and Muguruza looked just the opposite.

After dropping the second sentence, fear defeated Muguruza.

media_cameraGarbine Muguruza’s fight was in her own mind.

Her forehand became shaky and her serve began to implode.

The match ended with a Muguruza double fault and ended in death when she served 4-2 against double faults in the third set.

The demons won. It ended with nine breakpoints.

Alicia Molik, a great Australian in tennis, told Channel 9 during the game that Muguruza found it “soul-destroying” not to win these breakpoint chances.

It only converted two out of 12 interruption options.

The ten missed opportunities will continue to be pursued for some time to come.

“This is incredible,” said Molik.

“It must be a soul that destroys Garbine. She didn’t play a bad point at these breakpoints. “

Jim Courier said it was surprising to see a 21-year-old climb up in the big moments without any Grand Slam experience while Muguruza snuck into her shell to win.

“It was the unexpected finale. It actually delivered us up, didn’t it? They didn’t expect the person with more experience to be more nervous at the key moments, ”Courier told Channel 9.

media_cameraSofia Kenin has great talent for frustrating the best players in the world.

“That’s exactly what happened.”

Muguruza has unfortunately lost so much Kenin.

The match took place on her racket in the first set, she swung freely and put 15 winners in the first set. In the last two sets, she had only 13 winners in total.

When she suddenly realized that she was away from a third Grand Slam championship and a first Australian Open, Muguruza, like countless athletes in countless sports, suddenly saw the Yips with the winning line in sight.

Suddenly she had something to lose – and it was terrible.

“Sometimes when you’ve won Grand Slam titles, you know what’s related to them and how special they are,” said Casey Dellacqua, Australian.

“I have a feeling that Muguruza was thinking a little bit about trying to win another one

so bad. “

Muguruza prevailed against the number 14 in the Australian Open final with 6: 4.

The two-time major winner Muguruza realized two of her nine breakpoint chances – in the third and ninth game. Kenin changed the first opportunity she got in the eighth game, but it was immediately broken back and the first set was over a few minutes later when Muguruza handed it out.

Kenin won the second set 6-2 and when Muguruza seemed to have rediscovered her confidence in the second set in the 2-2, she fell back again. Beaten by the demons, Kenin’s incredibly good game with big moments in her head.

It all showed up in this sad speech after the game.

