The Swiss star has never lost to the first grandmaster of the year before the third round, and his title bid has continued in favor of the epic five-time favorite at the Rod Laver Arena.

Federer moved to the 100th anniversary of his victory at the Australian Open a year after winning the same figure at Wimbledon.

The 20-time Grand Prix Champion became the first person to win 100 wins in a single major, reaching the milestone across the English club.

We look at her top 5 victories at the Australian Open.

Round 1, 2000, Bt Michael Chang 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-5)

Federer’s first victory in the tournament came 20 years ago when – ranked 62nd in the world – he outraged Zhang. Federer finished 1999, winning the Challenger Tour in Brest, and reached the third round in Melbourne before falling to Arnud Clement. The 18-year-old Federer showed his talent by beating Zhang in his open championship, which marked his first no-holds-barred single in the big slam.

Semi-finals, 2004 : Bt Juan Carlos Ferrero (3) 6-4 6-1 6-4

In 2004, Federer made a spectacular run on his way to winning the first Australian Open in 2004, including bypassing Ferrero in the midfield. Having already beaten Leyton Hewitt and David Nalbandian, Federer had to take Ferrero less than 90 minutes and secure a world rankings before winning a straight set in the final.

Semi-finals, 2007 : Bt Andy Roddick (6) 6-4 6-0 6-2:

Federer had hurt Rodik during his American career, but their last four meetings in 2007 promised to become a thriller after the Swiss needed four sets to beat the same opponent in the US Open finals months ago. However, that proved to be nothing, as Federer beat Rodik in just 83 minutes. “I was playing with my mind. I’m shocked by myself, ”Federer said.

Last Apr 16, 2009, Bt Tomas Berdych (20) 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Only once in his illustrious career has Federer come from two sets to love to win the Australian Open and in 2009 came against the Czech Republic. three hours 25 minutes. He would continue to reach the final before falling to Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Final, 2017: bt Rafael Nadal (9) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3

Fed up with knee surgery last year, Federer started 2017 at the Hopman Cup, but in 2012, with his 17th anniversary at Wimbledon without a major title, few had the opportunity in Melbourne. However, he fought in the final before Nadal put in a thriller, moved to 18 major titles and left 14 on a Spanish opponent.

