Federer was in the draw for the third round when he fell to 8-4 in the decisive tie-break at the end of the fifth series.

Millman came down from two sets to move within two points of the win, but Federer scored six in six in a row to secure his 100th victory in the Australian Open 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. , 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) for four hours and three minutes.

Australian Open 2020: Federer hits Milman with epic 100th victory

Twenty times the championship of the grandmasters prevailed, despite hitting 82 forced fouls, 48 ​​out of the front.

Federer replied: “I mean, frankly, there is nothing against statistics, but during a four-hour game you will have to make mistakes.

“What’s the mistake? Is it when you come at 120 (an hour), or 135, or do you stretch? So for me, he made me want to go more.

“You know me. I’m not going to restrain myself all the time and just get together. I will always try to make plays, and for that I miss some.

“Of course, sometimes I wish I could have won a few more times instead of inaccurate mistakes, but, you know, it shows how slow the courts can be, and you also know how many rallies are created, how he did it. : Serve once and be humble.

“I served and was fired, maybe 10 times, five times. That’s crazy at this point. When you can get in, you can serve and play volleyball, and you know, volleyball mistakes don’t count, I never think, and rally mistakes always count. So you go. “

Federer was effective for his praise for Milman, who defeated the Swiss at the 2018 US Open.

“I think he’s just that, so tough from the starting point. He has good speed in advance, in advance, “Federer added when asked why Milman is such a tough competitor.

“What he strikes her doing for me is not sure I have to pull the trigger or I shouldn’t. Should he be hit there or not? Every time I get a ball I go in two ways because I have the opportunity to do it with my game, but then he covers the court very well.

“Because he hits it hard enough, it may be harder for me to find the corner. I think the biggest problem for me was just that I couldn’t get it … I wasn’t coming back bad, in general, I just wasn’t. getting into those neutral gatherings, finding ways to open it.

“That’s his confidence. He’s a great player. He has a great attitude, and that’s why I made fun of him on the net, saying, “I respect you very much, and it’s very sad, I’m very sorry, but well played,” and all that, because I really feel that way for you. “

