advertisement

In recent months, wildfires have devastated Australia, leading to poor air quality in that year’s first grand slam.

Although organizers have come under criticism for allowing the game to continue, Federer was worried and said there should be no move to the tournament.

advertisement

“Take to the streets, ask people if they want it to be moved from Melbourne or Australia. No, I’m not worried, ”he told a news conference on Saturday.

“There are 300 numbers for what we were told yesterday at the player’s meeting, the Olympics and other competitions. Ours is set at 200. From that point of view, I think we are moving in a very safe environment. not here, six months straight at 200, 300, it knows that the effects are likely to worsen.

“No, I’m not too worried, to be honest. I worry more about everyone in the fire, in the ward. We can also stay home all day, get out and play fast, come back again. It’s not like we’re always left out, maybe this message comes a little later after the ATP Cup is over, after the qualification is over.

“I think communication is key to the tournament for people, the media, the fans, the players, because you hear that being outside is not safe, keeping your pets indoors, closing your windows. You have court calls, then you look at the fog and everything does not look good. I think we will be able to get through it and it should be good. It should not move, no. ”

On Tuesday, organizers faced heavy criticism as the smoke covered Melbourne, but the game was allowed to continue.

Federer found that he urged officials to improve their communication on the issue.

“I was at the office that day asking what the situation was. As I explained to you guys, everybody says you’re in, and we get court calls. How far will we play, not play that threshold? said the 20-year-old champion of GMs, who meets Steve Johson in the first round.

“I think we’re all confused. Is it safe to play or safe to play? The problem is that it was really quite hot. You always come back to the same thing. Some players are not used. Play at 35-, 33-degree heat, especially if you’re in the off-season, I’m not saying they’re not ready or whatever, but that can always hit you.

“Of course, everything was put on it, it was smoke. Of course, it can be nothing. So what can I do? I can go to the office, talk to them. I went on their first day when it was bad Tuesday, the next day Wednesday when it was still bad.

“I told them, ‘Look, I just think that communication is important to us all, everyone. We just have to do more because I feel I haven’t received enough information. ” I can go to court and say ‘everyone stops playing’. I can try. I don’t think it will do much.

“So some media outlets are happy to comfort the house because it’s new. Maybe everything was late. But I don’t think I can do more than I did. I am on the board. I’ve been on tour for so long. I went down the rows to the younger ones.

“At the end of the day we all care about each other. We cross paths in the locker room. We’re all great, you know. I always get some frustration because this Tour, this calendar, this schedule, whatever it may be. , it’s never perfect. Some guys are always going to complain.

“But at the end of the day, you know, this is also something new with the ward. Everyone should understand that, to be honest, yes. ”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement