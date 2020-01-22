advertisement

Federer moved to Melbourne in the 21st straight year, defeating Krajinovich 6-1 6-4 6-1 in the Rhode Laver Arena.

The Swiss greats had never lost a defeat in the first half of the year before the first half, and they kept that record with another strong performance.

Federer quickly put Krajinoviի on the back foot, and while he was down slightly, the 20-year-old champion was in great shape to advance 32 hours later.

He prematurely sealed his reputation, breaking a second game that featured a brilliant backhand crossing the line.

Just 13 minutes later, 4-0 went down as Federer got the preliminary winner to break again and take full control of the contest, and the first set was soon over.

Federer broke again to start the second set, as his flawless showing left Krajinovic trying to find answers, as he put up a stunning cross-match win in the fifth game.

But when Federer’s incredibly high level began to decline, Krajinovich was back in the eighth inning when the six-time Australian Open champions sent the score back.

In the next game Federer restored his lead when Krajinovich slandered volleyball and made no mistake in serving the second set.

In the third straight set, Federer broke through in Kragagovich’s first serve game, giving the advantage a double fault.

Krajinovich needed a right arm treatment in the third set early, but that slowed Federer out of a meeting with John von Milman.

VIOLENCE PEACE Roger Federer [3] bt Philip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1

WINNERS / INDEPENDENT AFTER R AR: Federer – 42/14 Kraginovich – 22/24

EVENTS / STATUS: Federer – 14/0 Krajinovic – 4/2

THE PROJECTS WIN Federer – 7/14 Krajinovic – 1/3

FIRST FLOWER DEPARTMENT Federer – 69 Kraginovich – 74

ON THE EXPENSE OF PROJECTS WINNED IN THE FIRST / SECOND SERVICE Federer – 77/62 Kraginovich – 58/20

Common points: Federer – 89 Kraginovich – 56

