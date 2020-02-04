advertisement

We don’t even know where to start with this, so we’re just going to present those Pardon The Interruption comments that Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon house and work from.

In a section of their ESPN show after Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title, Wilbon Kornheiser asked if the Serb forced him to rethink who would be the greatest tennis player of all time.

This is not an unreasonable question as Djokovic won his 17th major in three strokes against Roger Federer and two against Rafael Nadal and has time to take the lead.

advertisement

That was Kornheiser’s answer.

“No, he doesn’t force me,” he began. “He has 17 majors … Federer has 20, Nadal has 19. As a tennis player, you know that the most important majors are Wimbledon and the US Open. The Frenchman is third and the Australian fourth. Djokovic has eight Australians and eight in combination of Wimbledon and the US Open. Federer has 13 in combination with the US Open and Wimbledon.

“So get out of here. Djokovic builds his record by defeating old men like Nadal and Federer because there are no great young players. So no, he doesn’t move me. “

“It’s the most ridiculous argument I’ve ever heard,” replied Wilbon, before presenting one of his own.

“It was a terrible argument … because how many Wimbledons does Federer have alone?”

“Wimbledon is the big one!” Countered Kornheiser.

“I thought the US Open was the big one? That’s what I think, “Wilbon replied before saving himself.

“Everyone has the superiority in a certain event – Nadal with the French,” he concluded. “So if (Djokovic) goes to 22 or 23 and ends up with more than these guys, you’ll be forced to rethink.”

media_cameraTony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon about PTI.

Before we dismiss this as two American mouths that cause ignorance, it’s worth noting that both Wilbon and Kornheiser are former Washington Post newspaper journalists and their show, which has been running since 2001, won an Emmy.

But these attitudes were amazingly wrong.

The first glaring call was their ranking of slams. Even the proudest Australian tennis fan would admit that the Wimbledon crown is the most prestigious in this sport, but after that you can throw a blanket over the rest and you can’t say that it is easier or harder to win than the others ,

His suggestion that Djokovic pave the way for his slams was also a bit biased.

Comparing players and eras is dangerous, but Dominic Thiem, Djoker’s opponent in Melbourne Park’s final last Sunday, has played in two slam finals and is fourth in the world.

We’re not sure if you find it easier than some of Federer’s slam finalists, like Robin Soderling (two slam finals, highest fourth), Fernando Gonzales (one slam final, highest fifth) and Marcos Baghdatis (one) Slam finale, highest rank eighth).

Maybe it’s time to talk about the Super Bowl again, gentleman.

Originally published as a “ridiculous” tennis argument by the US hosts

advertisement