The team failed to win the women’s grandmaster title, losing nearly four hours on Sunday at Rhode Lever Arena 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4.

Playing his third major final, the 26-year-old Austrian had his chances, breaking a break point in the fourth set and returning to service in the fifth.

Dj Shakhtar beats Thyme, winning eighth title, restores World No.1

But Thiem insists he had no regrets over his defeat to the ok champion who claimed a record eighth Australian Open title.

“I don’t think there is much to change. Also in the last two sets I have definitely given everything I had, ”he said.

“Nowak is one of three guys who are the best tennis players ever. If you play a big slam final against him, then there will always be a match where the small details are crucial.

“What happened is, I mean, if I could say something, I would just say that maybe I could convert a break point in the fourth set where I could lead 2-1. Then I think he had a second problem. He recovered well.

“He played very well after three or four games. Sure, there are some minor mistakes here and there, but they do happen. In the end the superb five was the final. I do not regret anything. “

The team made a memorable run in Melbourne, including their quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev, respectively.

The French Open Open double runner-up was exhausted, but said he would go hungry to win the first grant crown.

“I think I have rarely felt so tired physically, especially now that the tension is down,” Thiem said.

“I have had an incredibly intense match against Rafah, such an intense match against Sascha [up]. Today I think again for almost four hours. I think it was very demanding.

“Of course, I feel very empty now. But yes, it is. I know that feeling. I did after the last two in Paris.

“But also now, I feel a little motivated to return to the next grand slam. Well, if I take a little break, it will be bigger. ”

