Defending champion Novak Djokovic met Roger Federer in the semifinals of the Australian Open, while Venus Williams again faced Coco Gauff.

Gauff achieved one of the most notable results in 2019 when she defeated five-time Wimbledon champion Williams in the first round of the All England Club. The 15-year-old will once again compete against her compatriot in the opening round of the first major in 2020.

Serena Williams begins her final quest for a 24th Grand Slam title against another teenage girl, Anastasia Potapova, and she could face a quarter-final against defending champion Naomi Osaka, who plays Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

Ashleigh Barty, who is at the top of her home Islam in the WTA rankings, starts her campaign against Lesia Tsurenko and could compete with last year’s runner-up Petra Kvitova in the last eight.

In the first round, Simona Halep meets Jennifer Brady. Against Donna Vekic and Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sharapova meets Kristina Mladenovic.

World number two Djokovic has a difficult start to defending his title against Jan-Lennard Struff in Melbourne, who made up 20 places in the ATP ranking between January 2019 and this year.

Federer, who is aiming for his 21st Grand Slam title and the 7th in Australia, faces American Steve Johnson and could face a knockout round match with Grigor Dimitrov, who won his last meeting in the US Open quarter-finals.

Djokovic is well on the way to meeting Federer in the semi-finals, but Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has beaten the Serb twice in four matches, could be the first to arrive in the quarter-finals.

The world champion Rafael Nadal meets Hugo Dellien in the first round and could meet home favorite Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.

Dominic Thiem could wait for Nadal in the quarter-finals. The Austrian began his quest for a first Grand Slam triumph against Adrian Mannarino.

World number four Daniil Medvedev has a difficult opening game against Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev may be the last opponent.

