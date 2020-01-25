advertisement

World No. 1 Nadal went to Melbourne Park for the fourth time in a row at Melbourne Park, thanks to Saturday’s unbeaten 6-1 6-2 6-4 win over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

19-time Grand Champion Nadal or Melbourne abused Australian Kirgios or Karen Khachanov.

advertisement

Ruthless Nadal breaks Carreno Busta’s way to last 16

All eyes have been on Nadal and Kirgios as he qualified the Spanish superstar as “salty” last year after the duo exchanged words at the 2019 Mexican Open.

The fake came into focus after Kirgios opposed Nadal, who called on the 24-year-old to show more respect as he was urged to break a time limit in the second round win over Phil Simon at Melbourne Park.

Nadal was asked about Kirgios after his game at the Rod Laver Arena, and the 2009 Australian Open champion’s response was telling.

“I do not know: I personally don’t know him to have an honest opinion, ”Nadal told reporters when he liked Kirgios. “Of course, it’s clear that when he does things that I think aren’t good, I don’t like it.

“When he plays good tennis and he is passionate about this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour to be bigger, not smaller.

“So the tournaments make the players more important to the tour. When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play passionately, he’s one of those guys. When he does other things, of course I don’t like it. “

Nadal produced a breathtaking and effective tennis performance against Davis Cup teammate Careno Busta, scoring 42 winners and just seven unbeaten errors in the Melbourne sun.

The Australian Open quadrant took just one hour, 38 minutes to reach the final 16 of his 47th career slide.

“It has been my best game so far without a doubt. A big difference between today and previous days, ”Nadal said. “I have served well, I have started to hurt myself beforehand. I think serving one shot is a hit. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement