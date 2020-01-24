advertisement

Ash Barty is in the fourth round after defeating Elena Rybakina 6-3 and 6-2 in straight sets.

The Australian had a bad start to the match when he started first but scored no point when Rybakina made her fall in love.

Barty went straight back to 1-1, but the roller coaster continued when two more breaks hit 2-2, with none of the players holding the serve in the first four games.

Barty was eventually the first woman to win a game on her own racket when she got a 3-2 advantage.

After her ugly opening, the heroine from her hometown started to find her groove and raced to 5: 2 before finishing the first set 6: 3.

Barty consolidated their early break in the second set and kept the serve 2-0 in the game’s longest game so far.

She maintained her anger and went effortlessly to 5-1 before finishing the match in an hour and 18 minutes.

“It’s the best thing I’ve played so far this summer,” said Barty. “It’s just nice to have another opportunity to come out and enjoy it.”

Barty is an all-round athlete who has played professional cricket and warms up with a kick on a footy before her matches.

When asked if there was someone she would prefer to kick with, Barty threw her strength and conditioning trainer Mark Taylor under the bus.

“This is an absolute challenge for tubs. My S&C trainer can’t catch a ball to save herself, so we keep drilling it every day,” said Barty.

“It is the highlight of my day, every day.

“I’m sorry, tubs.”

