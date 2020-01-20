advertisement

Coco Gauff showed that the future is now after he defeated Venus Williams in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

The American teenager Gauff has once again resisted her age. The 15-year-old won her debut in the Australian Open on Monday in a wet Melbourne Park 7: 6 (7: 5): 6: 3.

Gauff achieved one of the most notable results of 2019 when she defeated five-time Wimbledon champion and compatriot Williams in the first round at the All England Club.

And Gauff repeated the performance when she eliminated 39-year-old former world number one, who retired from Adelaide International due to injury, after an hour and 37 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

The first round match was an outstanding competition after Gauff announced at Wimbledon last year.

Gauff won 2-0 against seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams, who fought back and secured three set points to win the break and win 5: 5.

Williams fought well to force a draw, but Gauff finally ended the set after the Australian Open runner-up fired a backhand volley into the net.

The second set of 35 minutes was easier for Gauff, who fired ten winners to reserve their place in the next round against Sorana Cirstea.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Coco Gauff vs. Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS / EASY ERRORS

Gauff – 17/30

Williams – 25/41

ACES / DOUBLE FAULTS

Gauff – 2/4

Williams – 7/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Gauff – 2/6

Williams – 1/2

FIRST SERVING PERCENTAGE

Gauff – 58

Williams – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS OBTAINED ON THE FIRST / SECOND SERVE

Gauff – 77/61

Williams – 77/40

TOTAL SCORE

Gauff – 78

Williams – 68

