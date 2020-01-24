advertisement

Australian Open 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki burst into tears in Melbourne on Friday when her career ended in a heartbreaking defeat.

The 29-year-old Danish resigned in an exhibition fight against Ons Jabeur, typical of the fighting spirit that Wozniacki has demonstrated in her famous career.

Wozniacki was overwhelmed with emotion after the game – given the honor of having one last post-game interview on the pitch, despite falling 7-5 3-6 7-5.

In a croaky voice full of emotion, Wozniacki said she hoped she wouldn’t cry until she had to wipe the tears in her eyes.

“Hopefully don’t cry, I brought the tissues with me just in case,” she said at the beginning of her interview.

“I think it was only fitting that my last match would be a grinder.

“I don’t usually cry so much, but these are memories that I always appreciate.

“I’m really happy, honest. I’m really looking forward to what’s coming. “

“I’ll … appreciate the trip. It was a great ride.”

Wozniacki broke down completely and took a moment to calm down when she mentioned her father’s effects on her career.

“Especially my father, who trained me over the years,” she said before having to step back from the microphone.

Wozniacki’s resignation came abruptly after pausing 6: 5 in the third set to stay in the game.

Wozniacki took the lead after a bizarre challenge with a 15:40 loss when she successfully completed the rally despite a clear ball hit against one of the basic strokes by Jauber, who was just catching the line.

Her career was over seconds later when Jauber met a winner when Wozniacki got stuck in the middle of the no man’s land.

Caroline Wozniacki has a decent claim to the worst challenge ever. Your decision to save two points from the defeat was pretty much a challenge for the end of your career.

– Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol), January 24, 2020

Wozniacki frustratedly slammed the spare ball into her pocket and walked to the net to shake hands.

Wozniacki’s career was over just like that.

She was clearly seen emotionally when she sat in her chair after the match when Jauber interviewed on the pitch.

She then came out to speak to a WTA representative in a special post-game interview.

Wozniacki, who had not sown for the first time since 2008 after slipping to number 36 in the world, had turned the clock back in her first two games in Melbourne this week.

She admitted that she was more than a little emotional when she considered that her career in the second round match was almost over.

media_cameraCaroline Wozniacki has been overcome.

“I got a little nervous in the end,” she said.

“I’ll do my best to go all the way. Until then it’s one and six. I’m ready for it.”

Wozniacki was also involved in a bitter feud with opponent Dayana Yastremska after accusing the Ukrainian of being injured in order to unsettle her when she tried to compete for the match.

Wozniacki asked after the timeout in her press conference after the game: “Apparently she was trying to break my rhythm. And at 5-4, I don’t think anything is wrong. It went quite well.

“So that’s a trick she did before, and I knew it would come,” she added.

Wozniacki had to retire due to a debilitating hand injury.

– with AAP

Originally published as “Tears in Open Stars Devastating Retirement”

