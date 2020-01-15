advertisement

British tennis author Stuart Fraser has given a devastating assessment of how tennis officials have dealt with the problems caused by bushfires at the start of the new season in Australia.

Both the ATP Cup and the qualification for the Australian Open were hit by smoke nebulas that clouded Sydney and Melbourne due to the fires on the country’s east coast.

In Sydney last week it was the usual. Despite the circumstances, officials fired the gun every day, but yesterday in Melbourne it was a different story. Qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the year was delayed due to poor air quality, but the organizers eventually gave the players freedom of action.

Stars complained, however, that they had been forced to play under conditions that they claim are dangerous to their health.

Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was unable to end her match after a coughing fit. Eugenie Bouchard felt sick when she and Australian Bernard Tomic complained of breathing difficulties and some other players also dropped out.

Fraser, who arrived down under earlier this month, said the organizers’ decision to continue the game despite player protests was an “embarrassing day for tennis.”

“It was obviously clear that if the conditions did not improve drastically, it was not safe for players to play a tennis game,” Fraser wrote in an article for The Times.

“With the players gasping for air on the pitch yesterday, it is unfathomable that the organizers could continue the game, no doubt in the comfort of an air-conditioned office behind the scenes.

“Another alarming oversight was the failure to arrange P2 face masks to filter out fine smoke particles for the ball boys and girls, referees and linesmen who stood outside for hours.

“This was a shameful day for tennis, but one that was brewed because those in charge of the sport were unable to fully understand the health problems that bushfire could cause.” Let us hope that this mistake will not repeat itself in the coming weeks. “

On Twitter, Fraser added: “One of the trends is the incompetence of tennis officials who seem to have their heads in the sand when it comes to pinpointing health issues for players here.”

Although Fraser conceded that the referees were facing an “unprecedented” situation this summer given the intensity of the bushfires and the resulting smoke, there was still no excuse to put the players in this position.

Victoria’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) had advised Melbourne residents to stay indoors yesterday, but even that wasn’t entirely certain for some players. British star Jay Clarke said smoke infiltrated Melbourne Park courtyards.

“There was talk of moving indoors, but we went to the national tennis center and it was worse,” Clarke said. “They opened permanent vents so that when it (smoke) got in, it couldn’t get out.”

The director of the Australian Open tournament, Craig Tiley, insisted that the organizers be led by experts on how to deal with the smoke and do what is in the best interests of the players.

“This is a new experience for all of us in dealing with air quality, so we have to listen to the experts,” said Tiley on Tuesday.

“We installed air quality meters on site.”

TA operations manager Tom Larner said that any smoking cessation would be treated as an extreme heat or rain delay.

“We will stop if conditions become unsafe due to medical recommendations,” he said.

With AAP

