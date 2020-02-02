advertisement

In the final in Melbourne, Serbia is up against Dominic Thiem, seeking to extend his season record to eight titles and repeat his 2019 victory.

Another dominant era for the 16-year-old Grand Slam champion continues, the magic that began at Wimbledon in 2018.

advertisement

But how does his recent success compare to his previous victories, as well as their “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

Another #AusOpen, another final featuring @DjokerNole # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/8q71Wq6zx9

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 30, 2020

Federer – 8 of 10 in 2005-07

For a time in Wimbledon in 2005, the greats of Switzerland were almost steadfast. From 2003 to All England Club to 2010 At the Australian Open, Federer won unbelievably in 16 of the 16 bouts, with a couple of extremely striking cases. Wimbledon From 2005 to 2007 in the US Open, Federer won eight out of 10 majors and lost to the other two. Only in the French Open (2006 and 2007) was Nadal able to turn down Federer, who at that time recognized Andy Roddick (twice) as Ande Agassi, Marcos Baghdatis, Nadal (twice), Fernando Gonzalesov and. Since Wimbledon in 2004, Federer has also won 10 of the 14 biggest, but since 2011 he has had just four great slams.

On this day in 2006, @ RogerFederer won his 2nd #ausopen title in the d. # My dear, do you remember this emotional moment? pic.twitter.com/kok5WiSU3I:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2014

Ok catcher – 6 at 8, 2014-16

The Serbian star began to make the most of her opportunities from midnight until 2014. The tournament champions, leading the tournament, made it to the final of the 13 grandmasters but won just six. But since Wimbledon’s final six years ago, he has won 10 key points and lost only two. The five-set final against Federer began the run before he regained his Australian Open title. Stan Wawrinka annoyed him before the decider in Paris Before the launch of ‘Nole Slam’, the ok skinner won four straight awards to win each grandmaster at the same time. In 2016 Wimbledon’s semifinal third-round outing of Sam Querrey ended the 30-game winning streak for the coach, who had to wait until 2018 for his next major slam title.

2016, The @DjokerNole crown.

Round 7: Finally pic.twitter.com/HBsBkIdQfa:

– Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 16, 2017

Nadal – 5-11, 2010-11

In an extraordinary career, Nadal won just one Australian Open and two Wimbledon titles, affecting his run. The Spaniard’s best year in the league was 2010, when he claimed three before adding another Roland Garros in 2011. Astonishing Robin Soderling in his first French Open in 2009, Nadal was on the sidelines for Sweden next year. kicks off with the start of three straight big wins. The Wimbledon and US Open decisionmakers were beaten by Thomas Berdicht and the Ok respectively, but his bid to retain all four ended in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, where he sustained a permanent injury and suffered a stroke. But returning to Paris, Nadal won the sixth crown of the French Open.

Road to #ladecima 2011: Rafael Nadal wins Final against Roger Federer // 2011, Rafael Nadal defeats Roger Federer at pic.twitter.com/XDqFVkXfIt

– Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 26, 2017

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement