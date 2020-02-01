advertisement

Bartie had the opportunity to become the first Australian woman since 1980 to reach the final in Melbourne, however the best seed went up 7-6 (8-6), on Thursday by 7-5, by Sofia Kenney.

All eyes were on Barty throughout the tournament at Melbourne Park, arriving as a top WTA player, WTA finalist and champion of the French Open.

Barty couldn’t get all the way under the shell, but the Australian star was in good spirits after that.

“The prospect is beautiful,” said Barty, who arrived at a news conference with a special guest Olivia. “Life is a very beautiful thing. He came out of court with a smile. I had to hug her. Everything is fine: Everything is fine”:

Bartin and 14th Generation Kennin had to endure the scorching conditions, with temperatures just below 40 degrees.

The roof of the Rod Laver Arena was opened all over the area as the heat stress bar slid to five, which would mean stopping games and closing the roof.

Barty, however, declined to use the method as an excuse after wasting two set points in each of the first and second sets.

“I grew up in Queensland. I played in the summer, played in the sun for a long time. I know Sofia also grew up in Florida, ”Barty said. “Everyone is playing under the same conditions. It didn’t help or hinder me. That’s the kind of thing. “

Barty added: “I think (it) was a game where I didn’t feel comfortable. I felt that my foreground was not working. I couldn’t do it the way I wanted. I tried to go to B and C. I think I had to dig and find a way.

“I mean I’m two points away from winning straight, which is disappointing. Knowing that I had to fight and conquer, I still gave myself the opportunity to win that game. “

He continues: “It is disappointing. d take it absolutely every day of the week. “

