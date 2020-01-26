advertisement

The world number one struggled for the victory in an hour and 36 minutes with GM Petra Kvitova, who had come from the group to beat Maria Sakkar in the quarterfinals.

Coco Goff was disappointed to see the glittering end of his week when he lost to compatriot Sofia Kenney, who is entering the final eight of the singles tournament for the first time.

advertisement

Qiang Wang, who stunned Serena Williams during the quarter, lost in straight sets to Ons Abe Abour, another Melbourne-based great woman.

THERE WILL BE NO DANGER ON THE LIGHTS OF THE PARTY

Australia’s hope for the home champion continues after Bartie recovered from a mournful second set, beating Risky for the first time.

Prior to Wimbledon’s victory last year, Riskey won their first meeting in Irstbourg in 2016, but Barti ended up losing 6-3 1-6 6-4.

Barth would have been crucial in many of Riskey’s mistakes, but the 29-year-old came in second, breaking twice and throwing just five points, forcing the decider.

On 5-4, Barty responded with a game-winning touchdown, and Riskey committed his second double to give the win to the favorite.

“For the third time it was the magic of the evening for me,” Barty said. “I just had to hang in there. It was very difficult to play at both ends, in different ways. I just had to give myself a chance. “

In the next match of last year’s quarterfinal repeat, Barti will face Kvitova, during which the Czechs fought to beat Sakkari.

“I love Petra, but let’s hope she doesn’t break my heart again on Tuesday.” Barth, who won 6-1 6-4 in 2019 at the Rod Laver Arena, said.

COCO MANIA falls to Melbourne, AB Abour makes history

Gaudi’s fairy-tale run was completed by compatriot Kenny, who drove a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-0 to 15-year-old Melbourne Arena.

In the previous round, the American sensation Gough defeated defending champion Naomi Osaki, and he looked straight up to reach the Melbourne suburbs.

However, rising star and 14th-seed Kenin struck Gaffe to reach his first slam quarter-final.

Next up for Kenny is J Abery after Tunisians beat Chinese star Qiang Wang 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Wang eliminated Williams 23-time slam champion in the third round, however, but he was unable to retire Sunday.

Abe Abaur, the winner of 29 victories, became the first Arab woman to ever make it to the quarter-finals.

KIVITOVA RETURNS Quartets

The Australian Open runner Kvitova escaped the great tribulation as she ran 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-2 in the Rhode Laver Arena.

After losing the sharp first set, Wimbledon double-winner Kvitova won 33 wickets and smashed Sakkar eight times in Melbourne’s fourth-quarter final.

Playing in front of the green troops supporting Sakkar, Kvitova said: “When I was shaking my arm, I told him it was a football game today. I mean it’s nice on the one hand. it’s tennis, and it’s not the Fed Cup. Strange: But that didn’t bother me at all. ”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement