advertisement

Barty wanted to become the first Australian woman to reach the decider in Melbourne after Wendy Turnbull in 1980, however, the best seeds lost their chances as she lost her temperature on Thursday (January 30th) to around 40 degrees Celsius.

Kenin, who kept a pair of set points in each of the first and second sets, spoiled the party to become the first American, except for Williams’ sister, who made her debut in the 2005 Australian Open after Lindsey Davenport.

advertisement

21-year-old striker Simona Aleppo or Garbin Muguruza will also become the youngest player to win a single world tournament since 2008, when Maria Sharapova captured Just Asin Henin in the quarter-finals.

Clutch Kenin @ SofiaKenin gains a 7-6 (6) 7-5 victory over World No. 1 Barty to reach his first Grand Slam final and become Melbourne’s youngest final since 2008. # AO2020 |: #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vPxrtFzgZU:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 30, 2020

The semifinal was all about strength and courage, without even separating the pair in tough conditions in Melbourne, where the roof of the Rod Laver Arena remained open.

Barty, who had won five of his previous five meetings with the American, opened the set and threatened to quit the game in the sixth, but Kane saved all three opportunities.

The next game was a shocking succession of games, with Barty clinging as he chased a drop shot and then rolled back to defend a vodka in front of him.

Barty, who had won 22 of Kenny’s 12 winners in the first set, reached the final of Bart’s 12 winners, then missed out on a chance to make a 30-30 call in the 12th game. Replays showed that the ball was coming off as Kennin forced the equalizer.

And that was a bad decision after Kenin rescued a number of tiebreakers in the tie-break – a stunning 59 minute energy-saving tennis win over French Open winner Bartie.

However, Barty came back straight in the second set, demanding the first break of the game 2-1 in the third. Canine froze long before.

Barty was expecting a crunch to a third and decisive set to bring in two set points, but Kenny escaped with two and after two was sensationally broken to a 5-5 level before silencing it for the Australian crowd.

VIOLENCE PEACE

Sofia Kenny (14) bt Ash Barty (1) 7-6 (8-6) 7-5

WINNERS / INDEPENDENT AFTER R AR:

Kenny – 16/25

Barty – 33/36

Some ES / NGs / STATUS FAs are STATUS

Kenny – 2/1

Barty – 8/1

THE PROJECTS WIN

Kenny – 2/4

Barth – 1/4

FIRST FLOWER DEPARTMENT

Kenny – 70

Bart – 50

ON THE EXPENSE OF PROJECTS WINNED IN THE FIRST / SECOND SERVICE

Kenny – 69/63

Barty – 80/50

Common points:

Kenny – 81

Bart – 78

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement