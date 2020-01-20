advertisement

Australian Open 2020: Novak ok skipper overcomes excitement of progress

Barty’s favorite and best home-grown seeds had to come from a number of playgrounds to advance to Melbourne, beating Lesia ure Urenco 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Queensland ensured that he joined several other big names in the promotion, with defending champion Naomi Osaka winning alongside Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova, and the straight winners are Anastasia Potapova and Katerina Snyakova respectively.

Venus Williams did not follow up on his sister in the second round as 15-year-old Coco Gough again fell.

Last year, Gough had previously beaten American Williams at Wimbledon and had repeated that on Monday.

Sloan Stephens beat Angu Shua 2-6 7-5 6-2, and Barbora Strikova lost to Sorana Kirseta in a straight set, but the faithful seeds were Petra Martik, Sofia Kennin and Yekaterina Alexandrova.

Carolina Wozniacki, who is due to finish at the end of the tournament, extended her career by easing past Christie Ann 6-1 6-3.

BENEFIT OF BENEFIT IN ALWAYS SLAM

Last season, Barty won the French Open and feels he is getting better with every major experience.

“I’m always different, I think,” he said. “The Slams always feel that there is a lot of chaos because there are so many people.

“It’s all about singles and doubles, mixed players, families, coaches, everyone. It’s just chaos.

“When you are able to separate that from the moment you walk the court, when you can do a little better, play a little better, feel a little more comfortable.

“I feel we’ve been able to do it better and better with every single play I’ve played. It is a matter of experience. You have to learn how to do it, but it gets better. “

Reflecting on his role as a home favorite and a major generation, Barty added: “I feel like I’m doing the best way I know how. I do that with my team. We do it as a team. .

“We love it. We accept it. There is no other way to approach it. I think we’re just going for a walk, trying to play good tennis. “

VENUS. SKY BORDER FOR WHITE

Seven-time grandmaster Venus Williams knows something about the champions, and he expects the new Nemesis Gauss to be able to climb all the way.

Asked if the teen has a “champion mentality,” Williams said: “He obviously wants it, he works hard, he is too mature for his age.

The veteran was impressed with Guff’s thinking, adding: “He was just very focused on playing and putting a lot of balls on the court. That’s what you have to do.

“He will play well for the rest of the event.”

WOZNIACKI “TRYING TO DO SOMETHING”

Recognizing the end of his career, Wozniacki confessed that he had trouble controlling his emotions.

But the 2018 champion is determined to enjoy his last days at the height of the sport.

“I feel good about winning my first match here. It’s always difficult, especially knowing that it’s my last tournament, ”he said. “There are a lot of fair emotions, but I tried to control them, and I thought I did very well today.

“I think I’m really trying to enjoy every moment. I don’t know that there is a special moment, but there is one time when you are like, “Wow, this is really my last.”

“You never know it can be two weeks or so. But every time you go out there, I’m just going to give everything I have, because that could be the last. “

