Ash Barty ended the 36-year wait for her nation by reaching the Australian Open semi-final with a direct victory over Petra Kvitova.

Barty secured a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win at the Rod Laver Arena in a rematch of last year’s quarter-finals, which Kvitova had won with confidence, on Tuesday.

Number one in the world was the first Australian to reach the last four at the tournament since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Barty, last year’s French Open champion, faces American Kenya in the last four games.

The players exchanged pauses to love before Barty took a hard hold after a seventh game with 20 points.

Last year’s runner-up, Kvitova, successfully aimed for Barty’s second serve, but with four games in a row, the two held out until the draw.

A 69-minute first set went to Barty, who thanks to Kvitova mistakes won the last three points of the tie – which was underscored by a 22-shot point in which the Australian showed his defensive skills.

Barty broke into the opening game of the second set and again in the third and gave the 3-0 lead with a delicate lob.

A desperate and aggressive Kvitova withdrew a break in game six, but handed it back with a double mistake the next.

Barty managed to finish it in the next game and an ace saw that she was doing the job.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Ash Barty (1) vs Petra Kvitova (7) 7-6 (8-6) 6-2

WINNERS / EASY ERRORS

Barty – 20/28

Kvitova – 28/38

ACES / DOUBLE FAULTS

Barty – 5/3

Kvitova – 2/6

BREAK POINTS WON

Barty – 4/8

Kvitova – 2/12

FIRST SERVING PERCENTAGE

Barty – 63

Kvitova – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS OBTAINED ON THE FIRST / SECOND SERVE

Barty – 74/35

Kvitova – 63/45

TOTAL SCORE

Barty – 82

Kvitova – 73

