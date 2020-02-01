advertisement

Aleppo flies to Melbourne, the former winner of the French Open and Wimbledon, after claiming a 6-1 6-1 victory in just 53 minutes.

Aleppo wins Australian Open 2018 final against Caroline Wozniak in Melbourne Park set-up, but the Romanian star has made way for another move this year.

Aleppo, which ended its wait in May at the French Open 2018 in May after losing three slam finals, asked whether it was easier to win now, and the fourth seed told reporters:

“You still feel the pressure. You still feel the weight of this tournament.

“I just feel more confident and feel able to do it. It’s just such a feeling that it’s impossible to see this cup anymore. Here’s how I feel about the big bites now. “

Aleppo added: “Any goal scored is a priority. I just won’t choose one. But, of course, it would be great if I could win one on the hard field. “

It was a terrible show from Aleppo at the Rod Laver Arena, where the fourth seed played 11 consecutive games to ignite its Estonian rival in the bright Melbourne sun.

Kontaveit was unable to stop the attacks as Aleppo awaits semifinal against four-time world champion and world number one Garbin Muguruza.

“Perfection doesn’t exist, but I’m very happy with the way I play. I felt very good in court, ”said Aleppo. “I was going great. I felt the ball like it was really good. It was a great meeting. ”

