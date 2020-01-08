advertisement

These lucky kids were introduced to the media at an event in Gurugram on Wednesday (January 8th) organized by the eighth largest car maker in the world, KIA Motors. They perform their duties at Melbourne Park and watch their favorite tennis players play.

In the second year of the initiative, in connection with the first year’s Great Helmet, a complex selection process took place throughout the country; This was followed by a timetable of rigorous training for the children to prepare for their duties as all boys in front of a worldwide audience.

advertisement

The list of 12-15 year olds includes Devihanu Pandey and Harshit Panditan from Delhi, Adita BMV and Hyderabad from Sandrak Vadakatun, Ahmedabad from Atarwa Heidran, Atrijo Senjulatan from Kolkata and Kolkata from Kolkata. .

Following the successful launch of the Junior Ballroom Program in 2019, this year more than 250 young tennis players from all over India took part in trials where they demonstrated their tennis expertise, mobility and communication skills. Australia’s second season of the Open Ball-kid India program took place in 10 cities to give tennis enthusiasts a one-time life opportunity.

Before talking MyKhel: One of the successful children of Sanskruti said: “I feel great, it’s the best feeling of my life and it is going to be a real treat for ball-baby duties at the Australian Open. I’ve been playing tennis for the last five years. »»

A 14-year-old 9-year-old student hosts Angelic Kerber of Germany and wants to become the first female Grand Slam singles winner.

When asked how he describes his feelings when he had the opportunity to meet the legendary Roger Federer, who was once a boy, the Getetanjali Devshala student in Hyderabad said: “I cannot describe my feelings in words when I receive them. an opportunity to meet Roger Federer. ”

Another successful kid from Gurugram, Divyanshu Pandey, told about it Michel that this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for him to see the big stars up close and personal.

“It’s obviously a great opportunity for me as I get international certification from traveling Australia and watching the best tennis players perform. For me, it will be a boost for players who go about their business and follow their work ethic. the opportunity to interact with the little ones there and learn about their training and daily routine. All of this will definitely help me become a better player. So it’s basically a comprehensive development opportunity, and I’m very excited about it. ” 15 years old.

“Initially there were 550 children from different parts of the country, and eventually we were selected only 10 of us. We went through a number of severe tests, such as Rolling Techniques and Service Techniques, among others, that tested their athleticism and their inter-community communication skills. But within a week, I hung up on it and was selected among the top ten, ”he added.

The official composition of the program comes from different parts of India, which testifies to the huge passion among the youth throughout the country.

Manohar Bhatt, Vice President and Chief Executive – Marketing and Marketing, Kia Motors India, in counterfeiting children, said: “I wish all the best to the children who have been selected as the Official Ball Kids for the Australian Open 2020. than pursuing your passion and being able to live it. Kia Motors has always stepped out of its core business and connected with consumers, encouraging and encouraging them to explore their passions. It’s great to see so many lovers believing in their passion for their sport, and we at Kia are privileged to have been able to live out their dreams. We are dismayed by the response of the Australian Open Cherry Bears to the second issue of the India Program and will continue to support sport and the undisputed spirit of sportsmanship in India through such initiatives. ”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement