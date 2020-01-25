advertisement

One of the finalists in the Young Australian of the Year award caused a stir when she came to the ceremony with a political slogan on her chest.

Award nominee Madeline Diamond, 22, walked the red carpet at the National Arboretum in Canberra with the words “Climate Justice”.

Madeline Diamond, the finalist from ACT for the Young Australian of the Year 2020, wore "Climate Justice" on her chest. Madeline Diamond was praised online for the bold move.

Ms. Diamond, 22, from ACT, is the founder of Trash Gather, a youth-led organization that brings people together to clean up trash in public places. Your volunteer organization has founded groups in other cities, including Yass and Canberra.

She is also the Executive Officer of SEE-Change, a community organization that helps Canberrans locally “live more sustainably,” the Australian of the Year award.

Ms. Diamond was praised online for her statement at the award ceremony, and Twitter users took the time to congratulate the young nominees on their “great message”.

Ash Barty has previously won the Young Australian of the Year Award. The award was given to her when she struggled to become Australia’s first single individual champion in 1978.

The 23-year-old tennis sensation from Ipswich, Queensland, was inspiring as she rose to the world rankings for women singles and acted as a national indigenous tennis ambassador for Tennis Australia.

The Australian of 2020 is the Adelaide eye surgeon Dr. James Muecke, who helps prevent blindness with his work.

Dr. Mücke started his medical career in Kenya, but has recently focused on type 2 diabetes – the most common cause of blindness in adults.

He plans to use his national platform to question Australians’ perception of sugar and its impact on the development of type 2 diabetes.

Originally published as a protest at the Australian of the Year Awards

