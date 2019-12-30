advertisement

D’Arcy Shorts career as a white ball was revived after being called up to the Australian team for the one-day series against India next month.

Short was appointed to the Australian squad on Monday night for the one-day three-game series, instead of injured Sean Abbott, who suffers from a side strain.

However, the hours were inconsistent for the 29-year-old, who was defeated by the Melbourne Stars in the Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League.

Touring India would be Short’s first Australian-colored game since February, and is an important time as the Twenty20 World Cup will be held later this year.

He will likely play in the games he plays in medium order, with David Warner and Aaron Finch in the opening roles.

“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean that he is part of our squad plans for the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup,” said Chief Selector Trevor Hohns.

“In addition to Ashton Agar, D’Arcy offers the squad another option for all-rounders, which, together with the four world-class high-speed launchers and Adam Zampa, balances the squad well.

“His proven record and ability to hit anywhere in order will also be a great asset to the team.”

Short played four ODIs for Australia, achieving 83 runs with an average of 26.66.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the opportunity to get a game,” he told FoxSports.

“Hopefully I can play that last role and throw a few more overs.”

Meanwhile, the injury blow is a major blow to Abbott, who was injured in the Sixers’ victory over Sydney Thunder.

The 27-year-old was supposed to play his first ODI since his debut in October 2014.

