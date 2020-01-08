advertisement

Nine Australian NBA stars have partnered with the league and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation to donate $ 750,000 in relief and recovery efforts to the Australian Bushfire disaster, the NBA said on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation these fires are causing in our entire homeland,” the players said in a joint statement.

advertisement

“Our thoughts are with our families, friends and everyone in Australia. We hope that you will feel our love and support and know that we will continue to perceive this crisis globally and support you in every possible way. “

Players contributing to the fund include the Ben Simmons duo from Philadelphia 76 and the ace Aron Baynes from Jonah Bolden and Phoenix Suns.

Patty Mills from San Antonio, Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) and Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) also contributed.

A statement said the funds would help support emergency relief and long-term reconstruction projects.

“Our players have a deep connection to the places where they grew up and have always responded with generosity and compassion after disasters,” said Sherrie Deans, executive director of the NBPA Foundation.

“The Board of Trustees endeavors to sustainably support the financial contributions of the players in the event of disasters through this joint effort.”

Twenty-five people have been killed since the catastrophe began in September, more than 1,800 homes have been destroyed and around eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometers) have been burned to the ground, an area the size of Ireland or South Carolina.

Smoke was discovered over 12,000 kilometers away by the huge inferno in Chile and Argentina, weather authorities in South America

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement