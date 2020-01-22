advertisement

The Australian health authorities have confirmed that a man in the state of Queensland who was tested for the Wuhan coronavirus does not suffer from the fatal disease.

The man was quarantined earlier this month when he returned to Brisbane from a visit to his family in Wuhan, China, where the virus broke out in December.

On Wednesday afternoon, Queensland Health confirmed that the tests for the 2019 nCov virus were negative.

However, health examinations for passengers arriving on direct flights from the epicenter of the outbreak and other Australian airports in Sydney will be strengthened.

Cases have also been confirmed in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Australian chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says the virus may be able to reach Australia, but insists the nation is equipped.

“It is quite possible that we will get a case, but I think we are well prepared to respond,” said Professor Murphy Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a briefing in the Canberra Department of Health’s National Incident Room.

Prof. Murphy said Australia is ready to respond and isolate travelers suspected of carrying the virus.

Biosecurity measures were increased in particular for flights from China and Wuhan to Australia.

The sprawling capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei is the epicenter of the coronavirus, which probably started in animals before it spreads to humans.

The three weekly flights Sydney receives from Wuhan will be closely monitored as of Thursday when biosecurity staff at Sydney Airport assesses any uncomfortable arrivals.

The crack team will consist of four NSW Health doctors and nurses with experience in public health and infection control, as well as virology experts from Westmead Hospital and other facilities.

The team will wear masks and gloves when examining someone with symptoms, Jeremy McAnulty, executive director of NSW Health Protection, told reporters in Sydney.

“If it looks like you may have an infection … we can have tests and treatment given to that person immediately,” said Dr. McAnulty.

Westmead Hospital experts can quickly diagnose patients. If someone is doing very badly, they can be taken to a hospital near the airport.

According to Dr. McAnulty is “not foolproof” at identifying potential airlines at the airport because people who have been exposed to the virus may experience no symptoms for days.

The Australian State Department says that anyone traveling to Wuhan should “exercise a high degree of caution” while in town.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the authorities have the authority to take those who may experience symptoms directly to the hospital.

“Thanks to the measures taken, they are able to take people directly to the hospital if necessary,” Hunt told Sky News on Wednesday.

“However, we expect passengers who have problems to report themselves because this is in their own interest.”

By Christine Flatley, Heather McNab and Nicholas McElroy

