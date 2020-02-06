advertisement

Real estate prices in major cities don’t automatically match big price growth, says an industry insider who has tracked the numbers in Australia’s top regional cities over the past 20 years.

While rising property values ​​in Sydney and Melbourne have received much attention, long-term price improvements in some smaller centers have been unsuccessful, says Simon Pressley, Head of Research at Propertyology.

MORE: Sydney Mann’s trick to get four houses at $ 50,000

advertisement

The most difficult and easiest to enter suburbs

Villas sell for less than a bottle of milk

According to an analysis by the market research company and the buyer agency, dozens of cities across the country saw average growth in property prices that was as robust as that of the capitals.

Mr. Pressley said many cities with fewer than 50,000 people have had higher returns on capital.

“With only 23,000 residents, Kiama in New South Wales has the third highest average price of homes in Australia ($ 900,000).

“Other cities with only 7,000 inhabitants have also been less volatile than Australia’s largest cities in the past two decades,” said Pressley.

He added that these numbers are only used to show people’s misconceptions about the small town of Australia.

“A third of the total population of our country lives outside a capital. These over eight million people are almost twice the size of New Zealand or Ireland, and that’s about two thirds of the population of every country in Scandinavia, ”he said.

Small towns with great growth

The cities examined in the study saw strong average annual price growth thanks to a range of economic and market-related benchmarks, including housing affordability, Pressley said.

“For example, Strathbogie with 10,700 inhabitants is just two hours north of Melbourne,” he said.

“Strathbogie not only has a cool name, it is also more than Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney with an average annual capital growth rate of 7.4 percent and a rental return of 5 percent.”

MORE: Huge Married at First Sight villa sells for $ 12 million

Market recovery reaches new high

Armidale also saw solid growth in the New England region (NSW).

“The average house price in the picturesque university town is still very affordable and has tripled in the past 20 years. In addition to this impressive capital growth, the average rental return of 5.2 percent is excellent, ”he said.

The study named the top performers for average annual house price growth over the past 20 years.

Alice SpringsNT 6.1 percent

BusseltonWA 6.4 percent

GoondiwindiQLD 6.3 percent

GoulburnNSW 8.1 percent

Launceston, TAS 7.5 percent

Port Augusta, SA 6.9 percent

Strathbogie, VIC 7.4 percent

Destroy the risk myth

There has long been a general belief that regional real estate is a risky investment, but Mr. Pressley pointed out that centers with different economies have shown price growth.

“Let’s start with the average property price in townships like Lismore (44,000 residents), Esperance (14,300 residents) and Dubbo (53,000 residents), which have led to price increases in 17 of the last 20 calendar years, while Perth (1.96 residents) has millions ) has caused prices to fall for six years. Tell me, does small really mean more volatile? “

“While urban investors struggle with conspicuous mortgages and massive holes in annual cash flow, countless smaller locations offer cash in their pockets to investors every year, along with capital growth,” he said.

The survey found that the annual average price of residential property fell in large cities such as Sydney (five times) and Perth (six times), but also in smaller locations such as Warrnambool (VIC) and Mount Gambier (SA) in the same two decades. , Warwick (QLD), Narrabri (NSW), Esperance (WA) and Alice Springs (NT) experienced less annual price declines.

advertisement