The Australian government is working with Chinese authorities to take Australians home in areas affected by coronavirus.

According to the country’s chief physician, there are likely to be more coronavirus cases in Australia after four cases have been confirmed.

Coronavirus has killed 56 people in China and the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, remains in detention.

Professor Brendan Murphy says he will send a message to general practitioners nationwide about how to deal with patients who have symptoms of the fatal disease.

Three men are in the Sydney hospital after arriving from China while a man in Melbourne in the fifties is being treated.

“There is no cause for concern,” Murphy told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

“I would not be surprised if there were other cases. It is very likely that we will see them even more.”

“We are incredibly well prepared to isolate and deal with that.”

Secretary of State Marise Payne said the government will assist Australians to leave China because several cities are blocked while the authorities try to curb the virus.

“We are asking the Chinese authorities for advice on these restrictions and the opportunities for international travelers,” said Senator Payne.

“Our embassy in Beijing and our consulate in Shanghai are also working with international partners and the Chinese government to determine what support Australians can get on the ground.”

Two of the men hospitalized in Sydney flew directly from Wuhan, a 53-year-old on January 20 and a 43-year-old two days earlier. The third man, aged 35, arrived from the southern city of Shenzhen on January 6th.

A fourth, also over 50 years old, was Australia’s first confirmed case of the virus after it landed in Melbourne from Guangzhou on January 19.

Only the 53-year-old man is said to have been infectious on his trip to Australia. He flew to Sydney on the China Eastern flight MU749 and the authorities are gathering information about other passengers on this flight.

As a precaution, passengers on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou to Melbourne will also be contacted on January 19.

The Chinese authorities are trying to stop the spread of the deadly disease and restrict traffic in Hubei Province, including the capital, Wuhan.

Corona virus has been confirmed in other countries, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia and the United States.

Experts are still learning about the virus, and Murphy says that important people arriving from Wuhan, as well as those in close contact with them, pay attention to symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

Australians should not travel to Wuhan or Hubei Province.

