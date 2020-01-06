advertisement

SYDNEY – Air quality in the Australian capital was the worst of any major city in the world on Monday as smoke melted through fires, prompting shops and offices to tell staff to stay home and the National Gallery to close its doors. her to protect her art.

While not in any immediate danger of fire, Canberra sits amidst wildfires that ravage the east coast and others inland, and its skies are clouded by smoke this week.

The National Gallery of Australia said it would not open partly Monday to protect the works displayed at its exhibition in Matisse and Picasso, including some borrowed from Musée Picasso in Paris.

“Closing our doors allows us to mitigate any risk to the public, staff and on-screen artwork,” the gallery said.

The exhibit includes Picasso’s portraits of his wife, Olga, and lover, Marie-Therese, both on loan from Paris, she said.

South summer fires have destroyed more than 8 million acres (19.8 million acres) of Australian bushes and killed at least 24 people and countless animals.

Acrid, yellow smoke has filled cities and towns, raising public health concern.

Canberra health authorities warned 400,000 city residents to avoid outdoor physical activity. Many businesses and government departments, including the Department of the Interior, ordered non-essential staff to stay home, media reports.

Air quality readings show the smoke was at dangerous levels early Monday – and worst among all major cities – before the wind blew some through the day.

NASA images have shown smoke emitting smoke from Australia’s eastern coasts moving over New Zealand and even reaching South America in less than a week. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Sydney Editing by Robert Birsel)

