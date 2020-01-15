advertisement

According to a report by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) released Tuesday, the Australian Defense Force has been advised to refrain from its $ 80 billion French submarine deal during tense contract negotiations.

The submarines are designed and built by the French Naval Group in the Osborne Shipyard on the Lefevre Peninsula in South Australia.

The Commonwealth and Naval Group, chosen to build Australia’s future submarines, appeared to be in dispute over the Strategic Partnering Agreement, a key agreement signed by the Defense and Naval Group on February 11, 2019 was and should provide a framework for the submarine the complex and costly project.

The agreement contained a provision that Australia should terminate the contract if the submarines are late or fail to perform as promised.

According to the ANAO report, the Naval Shipbuilding Advisory Board warned that the defense should “consider alternatives to the current plan to determine if there is a” best alternative to a negotiated agreement “(BATNA) if contract negotiations are unsuccessful. “

Defense began to investigate whether this could extend the lifespan of existing Collins class submarines and “the time required to develop a new acquisition strategy for the future submarine”.

Concern grew so much that the Naval Shipbuilding Advisory Board noted that the defense should assess whether the program risks outweighed the benefits of the process and consider whether the process was in the national interest.

The ANAO report confirmed that the program was running nine months after the deadline and “Defense has been unable to demonstrate that its $ 396 million spending is fully effective” to reach key milestones.

“Currently, the program has a nine-month lag in the draft phase of pre-Defense contract estimates and two key contract milestones have been extended,” the report said.

“As a result, Defense cannot demonstrate that its $ 396 million in design for the Future Submarine has fully achieved the program’s two most important milestones to date. Defense spending on design will account for around 47 percent of all program spending by September 30, 2019. “

The design and construction of the Future Submarine fleet represents the largest procurement of defense equipment in the history of Australia, which ANAO has described as “a mega project according to all international standards and the most demanding acquisition program that it has carried out”.

According to the report, the acquisition was at higher risk as the military decided not to purchase off-the-shelf submarine platforms and instead became a “strategic partner” for the design and delivery of the submarines to a major Australian industry to engage entrance.

The report also revealed that Defense “had determined that the manufacture of complex hull parts, which require qualified personnel and sophisticated machinery, is a risk to the program” and therefore authorized the manufacture of the parts for the first future submarine in France and not in Australia to avoid delays.

The remaining 11 submarine hulls are expected to be manufactured in Australia.

The Department of Defense added that it is currently purchasing 12 new submarines to replace the six Collins-class submarines currently operated by the Royal Australian Navy.

A Royal Australian Navy submarine with Collins class diesel and electric propulsion will be in Sydney Harbor on October 12, 2016. (Peter Parks / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite ongoing problems, Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds said nothing had changed in the 2032 delivery date.

“I welcome the key findings of the ANAO (Australian National Audit Office) that the federal government has entered into an appropriate strategic partnership agreement with the Naval Group and that appropriate risk management strategies are in place to implement the Future Submarine program.” Senator Reynolds said in a statement.

“The first attack class submarine is scheduled to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy in 2032. The ANAO report confirmed that nothing has changed in this delivery period and budget.

“The program is very complex and requires a long-term orientation. While the Future Submarine program is still in the early design phase and there have been some delays, it is important that the design is right, ”she added.

