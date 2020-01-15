advertisement

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Kyla Gill had never hit a sewing machine or picked up a crochet hook two weeks ago. Now she’s addicted to making critters at 10,000 miles (16,000 km), to the point of temporarily setting aside her floor reclamation business in Pittsburgh.

“I do forced labor, so I am hard with my hands. Sewing, knitting – this is completely outside of my field, ”she said. “But go to work the next day knowing that there are animals and people who are suffering?” I simply erased my schedule and put my projects on hold. “

Hoping to help wild animals damaged by wildfires in Australia, thousands of artisans around the world make diapers for bats, hanging pens for kangaroos, and comfy pouches for kids. wallabies and other animals.

advertisement

But there is confusion as to whether the items are really necessary or will be used.

The Australian-based Animal Rescue Craft Guild and associated groups have asked their members to suspend work while they update on the donated items. And some wildlife organizations say that what they need most is money, not handicrafts. Cash donations can help pay for pens and cages, medical supplies, specialty animal feed and other essentials as needs change over time, said Megan Davidson, CEO of Wildlife Victoria.

“Although we have been overwhelmed by the kindness of people who wish to donate items for wildlife, the physical donation of clothing, knitwear and food is very difficult to sort, distribute and store for relief organizations – especially during peak times like the bush fire crisis, we ‘are experiencing right now,’ she said in an email.

“It’s so nice that people care and want to help. The most convenient way to help native Victoria animals right now is to donate directly to Wildlife Victoria. “

Unprecedented fires in southeast Australia have claimed the lives of at least 28 people since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares) acres), primarily in the state of New South Wales. The burned area is larger than the US state of Indiana.

With experts estimating the number of animal deaths at hundreds of millions, the Australian federal government recently established a $ 50 million emergency fund for wildlife. Half the money will go to frontline stakeholder groups, with the remaining $ 25 million funding an advisory committee to analyze the affected areas and plan for long-term habitat restoration.

In the short term, however, kind-hearted artisans are ready to help you. Much of the outpouring can be traced back to Anna Key, who gathered a bunch of sewing, knitting and crochet patterns approved by wildlife rescue groups and posted them on Facebook on January 4. Within a week, they had been seen more than 17 million times, and several Facebook groups appeared to coordinate and collect donations.

Key, who lives in Yamba in New South Wales, said that she was inspired by her mother, who knitted animal pockets, and thought that she could use her own marketing skills. She called the response to what she dubbed the overwhelming #globalcraftmovement, but said the attendees should not be discouraged.

“Saving our animals is a marathon, not a sprint – it will take months, if not years, to try to recover,” she said in an email. “We will always need DIY, we just need to find out what is still needed first.”

Key has heard from groups in Singapore, Portugal and Hong Kong that manufacture items, as well as schools across the United States. In Lee, New Hampshire, Gibson Griffith, 10, organized an event in his church to sew dozens of bed liners for crates and cages. About 15 people donated the fabric and more than a dozen showed up to help make the linings.

“It was really good, and after the project, all of my volunteers who were there also felt very good,” he said.

In Haverhill, Massachusetts, Kimberly McCullough had cut tissue for about 50 sachets and was about to start sewing when the confusion started.

“There were a lot of messages on stop-don-stop-stop-pause-keep-making-stuff, but we didn’t ship it,” she said. “So there was frustration about the mixed messages and then disappointment because everyone wants to help.”

McCullough contacted local animal shelters to see if they could use the items.

“It really opened my eyes to the ways that artisans can help other animal rescue organizations,” she said. “So it was better to realize, OK, I cut it all down and maybe it’s not going to happen in Australia, but it could just happen in the Boston Animal Rescue League.”

Likewise, Gill does not regret his efforts, which consisted of staying up until 2 am one night, going to the fabric store before it opened the next morning, sewing more than 60 sachets with his partner and learn to crochet bird nests. They became friends online with a woman in Australia, who invited them to stay with her next year.

“It is uplifting for her, and it made her feel better about seeing humanity,” she said. “It makes me cry. It really touches me.”

advertisement