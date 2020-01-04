advertisement

SYDNEY – A weather change eased fire threats in southeastern Australia on Sunday after a day of horror blasts that killed a man and injured four firefighters, though authorities said the risks remain with a number of fires burning at emergency levels.

Property losses from Saturday’s fires across eastern Victoria and New South Wales were estimated to be in the hundreds, but authorities said massive evacuations by residents in endangered areas appeared to have prevented the heavy loss of life.

Nearly 150 fires were still burning in New South Wales, and dozens more were burning in Victoria on Sunday morning.

advertisement

A change in the south, which came Saturday night, has brought colder temperatures, as they reached 40 C (104F) on many areas on Saturday, and there was even the possibility of light rain in coastal areas the following days.

“It’s going to be a comeback of sorts, it’s going to be a psychological return for a lot of people, but it certainly won’t be the kind of relief we are looking for in terms of getting all these fires under control or putting those fires up. , “NSW Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

The death of a 47-year-old man who was defending a friend’s rural property in NSW got the national number this fire season on the 24th.

The change in weather brought with it strong winds that destroyed the fires and kept them lit at night. In the South Highlands region south of Sydney, a new fire was burning out of control as winds helped direct an existing blaze to board the Shoalhaven and Kangaroo rivers.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the focus would be on the recovery and assistance of those who had been displaced and lost their homes, as well as keeping the fires still burning. She said these were unprecedented circumstances.

“We cannot claim that this is something we have experienced before. It is not,” she said, pointing to the coming together of big fires and threats to cities that were previously considered safe.

“The weather activity we are seeing, the extent and spread of fires, the speed at which they are going, the way they are attacking communities that have never seen a fire before is unprecedented. We have to admit it.”

(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

advertisement