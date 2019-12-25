advertisement

Australian firefighters took advantage of the cooler conditions on Christmas Day to stem bushfires from hot, dry weather later in the week, and thanked those in charge and local communities for sacrificing time with their families over the holidays.

In the state of New South Wales (NSW), where entire cities were hit by fire at the weekend, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Fire Brigade Chief Shane Fitzsimmons attended a volunteer-organized breakfast in the small town of Colo, 90 km northwest from Sydney.

“Community volunteers provided food, company, entertainment, wrapped gifts and obstacles that the crews could share on the field,” Fitzsimmons tweeted.

“It was just beautiful and the mood was high.”

Christmas Day offered cooler conditions in many parts of the country as firefighters, including volunteers, spent the day trying to contain the flames.

In southern Australia in particular, where temperatures are expected to be above 40 degrees, intense heat is expected again at the weekend.

According to the authorities, more than 900 houses on the dry continent have been lost in recent months, although summer has not yet reached its center in the southern hemisphere.

The fires destroyed more than 3.7 million hectares (9.1 million acres) in five states and at least six people died in NSW and two in South Australia during the bush fire.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison used a Christmas message to thank the volunteers for their willingness to spend the day outside of their families.

“As we look forward to next year and celebrate Christmas, I would like to thank everyone who serves our nation,” said Morrison in a video that was shared on social media Wednesday morning.

Following his decision to take a family vacation to Hawaii last week and his conservative liberal-national coalition government’s climate policies, Morrison was under constant political pressure. -Neuter

