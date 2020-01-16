advertisement

According to official information, specialized firefighters have saved the world’s last wild stock of a prehistoric tree from forest fires that destroyed the forests west of Sydney.

Firefighters got out of helicopters to reach the group of less than 200 Wollemi pines in a remote gorge in the Blue Mountains a week before a massive wildlife disaster broke out.

The firefighters set up an irrigation system to keep the so-called dinosaur trees moist every day and pump water out of the canyon as the flame, which had been out of control for more than two months, came closer and closer.

Fighter planes strategically bombarded the fire front with fire retardants to slow progress.

“That only helped slow the intensity of the fire as it approached the construction site,” Crust told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“The Wollemi pine is a particularly important species and the fact that it is the only place in the world where it exists and that it exists in such small numbers is really significant,” he added.

New South Wales State Secretary for the Environment, Matt Kean, said the operation saved the stand despite the fact that some plants had been scorched.

“These pines survived the dinosaurs. When we saw the fire approach, we realized that we had to do everything we could to save them,” said Kean.

The Wollemi pine was only visible in its petrified form and was long considered extinct before the stand was found in 1994.

The threat of fire was brought under control this week after more than 510,000 hectares had been destroyed. The fire also destroyed 90% of the 5,000 hectare Wollemi National Park where the rare trees grow, Crust said.

The exact location of the stand remains a closely guarded secret to help the authorities protect the trees.

The survival of Wollemi is one of the few positive stories that have emerged from the unprecedented wilderness crisis in Southeast Australia.

The fires have killed at least 28 people, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and destroyed more than 10.3 million hectares, mainly in the state of New South Wales, since September. The area burned is larger than the state of Indiana.

The fire risk was mitigated by rain in several areas this week. In some black forests, the first green buds have already grown after the rain.

