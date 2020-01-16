advertisement

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Specialized firefighters have rescued the last wild stand of a prehistoric tree from the world of fires that razed the forests west of Sydney, officials said.

Firefighters towed from helicopters to reach the group of less than 200 Wollemi pines in a secluded gorge in the Blue Mountains a week before the massive destruction of wildlife, said National Parks and Wildlife Service director David Crust .

Firefighters set up an irrigation system to keep the so-called dinosaur trees moist and pumped water daily from the gorges as the fire that had burned out of control for more than two months approached.

Fire-fighting aircraft strategically bombarded the fire front with a fire retardant to slow its progress.

“It helped slow the intensity of the fire as the site approached,” Crust told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“The Wollemi pine is a particularly important species and the fact that it is the only place in the world where they exist and exist in such small numbers is really significant,” he added.

New South Wales State Minister for the Environment Matt Kean said the operation had saved the stand, although some plants had been destroyed.

“These pines survived the dinosaurs, so when we saw the fire approaching, we realized we had to do everything we could to save them,” said Kean.

Wollemi pine had only been seen in its fossilized form and was considered extinct long before the stand was discovered in 1994.

The fire that threatened her was brought under control this week after having razed more than 510,000 hectares (1.26 million acres). The fire also destroyed 90% of 12,400 acres of 5,000-hectare Wollemi National Park, where rare trees grow, Crust said.

The exact location of the stand remains a well-kept secret to help the authorities protect the trees.

Wollemi’s survival is one of the few positive stories to emerge from the unprecedented wildlife crisis in south-eastern Australia.

Fires have killed at least 28 people since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), mostly in the state of New South Wales. The burned area is larger than the US state of Indiana.

But the danger of fire was reduced by rain this week in several regions. The first green regrowth buds have already emerged in some blackened forests following the rain.

