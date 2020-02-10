advertisement

TV host Abbey Way stole the evening in a risky outfit at the Australian Cricket Awards last night.

Channel 7 presenter and granddaughter of Olympic gold medalist Herb Elliott took part in the giant cricket event and rocked a chic dress that flashed a cheeky amount of sideboob.

She trusted the custom purple satin marquise wedding dress and flashed her back and waist with strategically placed cutouts.

The floor-length ensemble also had an extremely high-cut slit that dared to stop only at her waist and showed a super-fast amount of thighs.

media_cameraAbbey Way rocked a double-daring design with sideboob and a very high thigh splinter at the Australian Cricket Awards last night. Image: Instagram / Lana Wilkinsonmedia_camera Designed by celebrity fashion stylist Lana Wilkinson, she is bursting with glamor. Image: Instagram / Lana Wilkinsonmedia_cameraYour dress was custom made by Marquise Bridal. Picture: Instagram / Lana Wilkinson

She paired the stunning dress with a pair of metal strappy sandals and wore her hair in a nifty, low bun style.

Melbourne-based stylist Lana Wilkinson shared and wrote some photos of Abbey in her sensational outfit before the event: “Here she comes.”

The daring design was a favorite among her celebrity friends who showered the outfit with praise.

“Ummm [heart emoji] @abbey_way amazing @lanawilkinson,” wrote former WAG Nadia Bartel.

“There is my girl !!!” said Rebecca Harding.

Others, such as Melbourne’s former Real Housewives star Jackie Gillies and mom blogger Sophie Cachia, have only left flame emojis.

media_cameraThe TV presenter is married to his sports broadcaster Ben Way and the granddaughter of Olympic champion Herb Elliott. Image: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

She wasn’t the only Star Lana styled that night, and the woman known for making others look and feel fabulous also dresses KX Pilates owner Julia Wade, as well as Candice Warner and Harriet Palmer.

While everyone had strikingly different garments, there was a daring trend everywhere – an extremely high split.

media_cameraHarriet Palmer also chose a really high split at night. Picture: Instagram / Lana Wilkinson

Hattie, Adam Zampa’s partner, was possibly the most risky of all when she walked across the red carpet in a swaying dress with a slit that elegantly flaunted her legs. The cream-colored, off-shoulder dress was also made by Marquise Bridal and has a beautiful, low-cut back.

media_cameraCandice Warner looked stunning in a white textured dress that Lana Wilkinson combined with two heels. Image: Instagram / Lana Wilkinsonmedia_cameraJulia Wade opted for a dazzling dress, but still followed the trend of the night. Picture: Instagram / Lana Wilkinson

In the meantime, Candice, the wife of David Warner, Allan Border medalist of 2020, opted for a similar design by Cappellazzo Couture, but with a more structured fit and in a bridal white.

“Exquisite,” wrote a fan on Instagram.

“Very pretty. I love the dress and the styling,” said another.

Julie Wade, the wife of Australian cricketer Matt Wade, opted for a strapless, sparkling silver number from Effie Kats and the old-school glamor.

