The burning fire near the house of Jillian Dirou and Ross McKinney in New South Wales was about 500 meters away on Saturday. (Courtesy of Jilllian Dirou) A photo of Australian fires burning in New South Wales. (Courtesy of Jillian Dirou) The Eukumbene Dam wall near the home of Jillian Dirou and Ross McKinney ‘in New South Wales. (Courtesy of Jillian Dirou)

Jillian Dirou and Ross McKinney said the fires that destroyed Australia, their home country, were not only expected but served as a warning to other parts of the world as well.

“It’s unprecedented, never experienced before, but not unexpected,” McKinney said. “Scientists and experienced people like me have been telling politicians for years that this is going to happen.”

Ross McKinney and Jillian Dirou are sitting at home in Metchosin, B.C .. They are constantly monitoring fires in New South Wales, Australia, which are 500 meters from their home. (Shalu Mehta / News staff)

Ifti has made a village called Eucumbene Cove in New South Wales, bordering a national park, their home for nearly 30 years. Right now, wildfires are burning about 500 feet away from their home, and what’s closest to their home is a huge 120,000 acres.

Dirou and McKinney left Australia in November to sit down for a friend in Metchosin, just outside Victoria B.C., but have remained in constant contact with friends and family at home and monitored the situation from afar.

They stated their stance on being in Canada during mixed fires. Dirou has severe asthma and would be “another victim” if they stayed.

Before leaving for Canada, they prepared everything they could for the fire. The brushes and bushes around their house were cleaned, no trees are hanging over the house, the gutters are full of water, the splash hoses are in the front and back yards and a friend is looking at their home.

“If he gets the order to evacuate, he’ll turn on the faucet and leave,” McKinney said.

Fires in their state alone – not including Queensland or Victoria – are twice the size of Vancouver Island. Wildfires in Australia have killed at least 26 people and destroyed more than 2,00o homes and a significant amount of wildlife, including 30 per cent of the koala’s population.

On Saturday, the couple said air support was present, keeping an eye on the main fire and prepared to drop water bombs. Bulldozers and graders are also being used to expand control lines.

When the couple left their home the fires were not yet in their area.

“When we left, I knew the fires were on the north coast and I thought ‘probably not, but if …’ and I just took a really long look,” Dirou said. “We thought it was over last Saturday, but there was a change of wind, the temperature dropped, a little rain … and the whole situation changed. “

The fires lit up again a few days later and their friend could clearly see the flames from their front deck.

McKinney, who was born in Edmonton, has 25 years of experience working with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in New South Wales, Australia. He had the highest field position in his state and worked in fire control. He also consults with bush fire management planning and was an assistant director in the Federal Department of the Environment. Since his retirement, McKinney has become very vocal about his environmental concerns and the threat of bush fires.

He has written several letters to politicians, ministers and local news outlets about his concerns, asking what government officials will do to mitigate disasters like these. However, his letters have gone unanswered.

McKinney said the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s budget was cut by $ 120 million and that over 200 firefighters had been made redundant by the move. He said those firefighters were the ones who helped Canada as the two countries’ fire seasons are facing each other. However, the seasons have begun to cross with wildfires in Australia starting in September this year. He said the window of opportunity to perform controlled burns has also been reduced.

“This is a warning,” McKinney said. “It’s a warning to every country to look at Australia and say ‘wow, can this happen here?’ “

Dirou said they faced massive fires in 2003 as well. They fought them for five weeks and managed to save their home.

“I was traumatized,” Dirou said. “It was the first time I had experienced fires like this.”

But what is happening now brings a new level of anxiety for the couple and many others, they said.

“People are tired of the battle,” Dirou said. “They are surrounded by smoke. It is a constant, relentless threat. We feel powerless and hopeless.”

The country is entering mid-summer now, with no clear end to the fiery season in sight. McKinney said a decade of climate change – with less than average rainfall and river drying – has led scientists and firefighters like him to look for more resources, but not enough action has yet been taken.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen, and it has happened,” McKinney said.

Dirou and McKinney’s home remains secure at the moment and they have expressed their thanks to firefighters who have come from all over the world, including Canada, for helping. However, they know that conditions can change quickly and prepare for the worst. They said the main focus now in Australia is to make sure people are safe.

“We’re completely trying and just saving lives now,” McKinney said. “The features and the environment are out of the way.”

Dirou said those who wish to help from afar can consider donating to LAOKO: Caring for Our Orphans of Kocsciuszko, WIRES: Wildlife Information and Rescue Service and ARC.

– With files from The Associated Press and Canadian Press

