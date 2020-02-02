advertisement

Experts who specialize in areas such as climate, fire and weather sciences have written an open letter to the heads of state and government urging urgent and urgent action against climate change.

The 261 scientists came together after one of the wildest and deadliest bushfire seasons in Australia to explain that they had had enough.

“In many ways, this letter is the result of despair when scientists witnessed the deadly fires,” wrote Australian National University climate researcher Professor Nerilie Abram.

advertisement

“Scientists have been warning policymakers for decades that climate change would worsen Australia’s fire risk, and yet these warnings have been ignored.”

The letter calls on Prime Minister Scott Morrison and politicians from both major parties to unite guerrilla policies and set them aside for Australia’s future.

media_cameraPrime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Parliament House on Sunday. Picture: Mick Tsikas / AAP

Specifically, the letter calls for Australian heads of state and government to “deeply” cut greenhouse gas emissions because there is “no strong, resilient Australia” without doing so.

“It is important to recognize that only by reducing total greenhouse gas emissions can climate change and its effects be addressed,” said Professor Abram.

“Australia has almost the highest greenhouse gas emissions per person in a country. We have to put our weight in reducing our emissions and influence the rest of the world to take urgent and coordinated action. Any other policy is window decoration. “

The group of scientists is trying to end the rejection of climate change.

“Scientific evidence clearly links man-made climate change with the increasing risk of frequent and severe bushfires in the Australian countryside,” it says.

“The same science tells us that these extreme events will only get worse in the future if no real concerted measures to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions are taken.

media_cameraNSW RFS crews extinguish a fire on Sunday that crossed the Monaro Highway, four kilometers north of Bredbo, NSW. Picture: Sean Davey / AAP

“We, the undersigned climate, weather and fire department scientists, are calling on our country’s heads of state and government to develop scientifically sound strategies to combat man-made climate change. “In order to be successful, these measures must urgently reduce Australia’s total greenhouse gas emissions and lead to constructive engagement and agreements with other world market leaders for coordinated global climate action.”

You mention that the bushfires that devastated much of Victoria, NSW, and South Australia this summer have been affected by a changing climate. And whether you like it or not, people are responsible.

“Man-made climate change is worsening fire weather and bushfires in South and East Australia,” the group’s website said.

It is noted that Australia’s climate is warming as part of a “definite global warming trend” and that “2019 was Australia’s hottest and driest year in existence”.

media_cameraScientists have urged Australian leaders to do more about climate change. Figure: AFP / 2019 Planet Labs, Inc.

“The average temperature for the whole of Australia in 2019 was 1.5 ° C above the climatological average of 1961-1990 and 1.9 ° C above the average of 1911-1940, taking into account that the national temperature data set begins in 1910.”

They warned that increased fires are not the only part of a “deadly equation” for Australia if the situation does not change. Other forecasts assume that Sydney and Melbourne will experience 50 ° C days by 2040.

“Scientists are inherently conservative,” said Professor Jason Sharples, a fire researcher at the University of New South Wales at Canberra.

“It is important to remember that what we are seeing now is the dangerous and costly impact of only 1 ° C of global warming. But while our climate is changing rapidly, Australia’s climate policy is standing still and the world is up the way to warming by 3 ° C or more by the end of this century. “

media_cameraThe fire at Myall Creek in central NSW. Photo: Cynthia Bodycote

The Prime Minister spoke on Friday before the National Press Club in Canberra, where he preferred reducing risks to reducing emissions. He said the former was “more important” than the latter.

Morrison recognized the need to reduce emissions and claimed that Australia played “our role”.

“Of course, we know that Australia alone cannot control the world’s climate because Australia only produces 1.3 percent of global emissions,” he said.

“We also know that a country’s measures to reduce emissions cannot be assigned to a fire event.

“But Australia has to play its role and we play our role. Action is agreed.

“However, our action is a balanced and responsible emissions reduction plan to cut emissions by 26 percent by 2030, which we made available to the Australian people in the last election.”

rohan.smith1@news.com.au | @ro_smith

Originally published as 261 scientists, they write a letter to ScoMo

,

advertisement