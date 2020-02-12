A child had two flies crawling across his face during a live television interview, and instead of wiping the insects away, he ate them casually. How you do

The boy and three other people, presumably his parents and sister, were interviewed by the Australian television show The Project when he decided to consume the usual treatment.

During the TV segment, the first fly crawls across the boy’s left cheek. As it gets closer to his lips, he casually licks it up and eats it. Just a moment later, another fly lands on his cheek and triggers the same reaction from the hungry man.

I’m sure being on live TV can be a nerve-wracking experience. The last thing you need is two flies crawling over your face, but eating them was an interesting choice.

Luckily, a viewer with eagle eyes discovered the strange situation and shared the video of the interview on Twitter:

Since then, several funny responses to the boy’s actions have been posted on social media:

The project is a news program and a program on current affairs. The reason the family was on the agenda was the discussion of the much-needed downpour in Australia that had taken place in the past few days.

After the bush fires that devastated parts of the country, the rain was understandably greeted with open arms.

James Morris, spokesman for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS), told the BBC he hoped that there would be “no uncontrolled fires” in New South Wales (NSW) by the end of the week. NSW was one of the worst areas affected by bush fires.

On Monday, February 10th, NSW RFS tweeted the good news:

Rain has been instrumental in reducing fire activity in all areas of NSW. It is a welcome relief for communities and firefighters. There are still 26 bush and grass fires burning across the state, 4 of which are not yet included (Snowy Valley and Monaro areas).

While emergency services were hoping for a well-deserved break after the months of the bushfires, emergency services in NSW reported receiving a whopping 10,000 calls across the state on Monday, February 10, when wild weather fell trees, flooded homes, and disturbed homes public transportation.

Despite the changing weather, two “mega-fires” north and south of Sydney were officially extinguished by the rain. Both fires have been burning since November and each scorched around 500,000 hectares of land.

After all, every cloud has a silver lining.