A woman who escaped from a raging bush fire on a horse’s back has returned to her home and looted it from heartless looters.

Bec Winter from Moruya on the south coast of New South Wales and her little son Riley were driven out of their property on New Year’s Eve when conditions worsened.

Ms. Winter told Today that they fled on the back of a rescue horse named Charmer and said:

“I immediately saddled up the horse and trembled as if you wouldn’t believe it … it was just incredible.”

When they came back yesterday, the house was still standing, but had been drilled and ravaged by looters.

“Yesterday we thought we would go in if we can, stay there, we will stay, and we went in and found the house completely ransacked,” Ms. Winter told Today.

“I have no words. Yesterday Riley asked if he could swear and I said,” Darling, today you can. “You know. He was devastated. It’s heartbreaking.”

Among the stolen items was a bike that Riley had just received as a Christmas present.

Bec Winter fled with her son Riley on a horse. Looters looted Bec Winter's house.

The heinous incident happened one day after police severely warned potential looters who attacked bushfire victims after a teenage boy was found stealing from an evacuated house in the NSW Riverina region.

The authorities ordered Batlow’s 1,300 residents to leave the village on Thursday after they declared Snowy Valley community “undefendable” against the 130,000-hectare fire forecast on Dunns Road today.

Police say a 19-year-old man broke into a rural property on Old Tumbarumba Road shortly after the owners were evacuated at 3:30 p.m.

The man reportedly searched the house before stealing a Ford Falcon sedan. He was arrested after officials from the Riverina Police District discovered the irregular vehicle nearby.

The police initiated a persecution, which was stopped shortly afterwards for security reasons. Shortly afterwards, the officers located the limousine after it crashed into a tree.

A 19-year-old accused looter is guarded by police after crashing this stolen Ford Falcon into a tree in Batlow, Snowy Valley. The fire is burning in the community of Batlow in the Snowy Valley, 110 km from Wagga Wagga. The authorities have declared the Batlow community in the US state of Riverina incapable of defense.

The driver was brought to the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition, where he remains under police protection.

A backpack containing several items that were presumably stolen, including jewelry, documents and ammunition, was found in the car.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said that public order and command, police, and highway patrol officers were deployed to help secure property in areas affected by bushfires.

“All reports of these crimes are being thoroughly investigated,” said Deputy Commissioner Worboys.

“This type of behavior is not tolerated by the police or the general public, and we will take immediate action to bring these people to justice.

“I also ask members of the community to be vigilant. If you see a crime being committed, call Triple-0 immediately. “

Scumbag loots in the Blue Mountains and waits for people to evacuate or go to Sydney for Christmas. We let people come to our door who pretended to be looking for someone. Then a delivery truck drove into the driveway shortly after we left to stake out the place (security cameras). Dreadful.

– LJ Charleston (@LJCharleston) December 24, 2019
Sussex Inlet store owner Sue Mazzuoli says a lack of supplies in the cities destroyed by the bushfire has caused desperate families to steal food.

For weeks, reports have been circulating on social media about people who were driven away by the bush fire crisis and who found empty plots of land.

“Scumbag looters in the Blue Mountains waiting to be evacuated or going to Sydney for Christmas,” tweeted Sydney journalist Libby-Jane Charleston on Christmas Eve.

“We had people at our door who pretended to be looking for someone. Then shortly after we left, a delivery truck drove into the driveway to mark out the space (security cameras). Dreadful.”

People queue for uncooled food at Batemans Bay Coles. This supermarket in Sussex Inlet was reportedly headed for by desperate families who were unable to access ATMs or Eftpos due to power outages on the south coast.

There are also reports of increasing lawlessness on the south coast of New South Wales, where one of the largest evacuations in the country’s history has occurred since the authorities designated an area of ​​14,000 kilometers between Nowra and the Victorian border as a “tourist vacation zone” on Thursday to have.

The mass exodus had stranded thousands on the A1 Princes Highway, forcing them to sleep bumper to bumper in their miles of traffic in their cars.

The gas stations in the area run out of fuel and the supermarket shelves were quickly emptied to get food.

Many companies only had to accept cash after power outages shutdown ATMs and Eftpos services.

As a result, the authorities advise evacuees to take enough food and water, clothing, and money with them for three days.

On Friday, Sue Mazzuoli, a shopkeeper on the south coast, reported that Channel 9 locals faced “deceptions” when hordes of tourists ran from the area and took away important supplies.

Some were so desperate that they were forced to steal Inlet from a supermarket in Sussex, she said.

“They stole from the supermarket because they had to feed the family and had no money,” Ms. Mazzuoli told A Current Affair.

“People were just panicking, especially the children, the children were only very worried.”

Ms. Mazzuoli claimed that she advised visitors to leave the city because they are consuming the resources that the locals will need.

“You can’t access gasoline, the gasoline has run out, there is chaos in the supermarket,” she said.

“All ATMs have failed, and young people travel without money these days, so they panic even more.”

People queue for petrol Merimbula on New Years Eve after bush fires cut off the entire south coast of NSW. Stranded motorists on the Princes Highway after running out of fuel.

In Jindabyne, south of New South Wales, police on Friday accused a man of lighting a fire on his property without permission.

According to reports of several fires on a rural property, emergency services were called into Kalkite Road in Kalkite around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The fires were extinguished shortly before 9:15 p.m., no injuries were reported.

On Friday, February 19, the 84-year-old resident of the property received a notice of participation in the court in Cooma at around noon on Friday.

There is currently a state of emergency in NSW, which was imposed due to the forest fire crisis in the southeast of the state.

The fire risk in the Alpine region of Monaro is classified as very high with a complete fire ban. The incident in Jindabyne doesn’t like to be deliberately set on fire in scrubland this morning.

