Prime Minister Scott Morrison seriously tapped the polls and admitted that he was wrong when he and his family flew to Hawaii in the middle of the Australian bushfire crisis as more and more lives are lost.

After weeks of criticizing his family vacation, Morrison contacted the media and told ABC’s insider program on Sunday that “he could have handled things much better on the spot.”

The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that he would “further develop” his government’s climate policy while also involving a royal commission in the tragic and ongoing events of this summer.

Late last night, Scott Morrison’s approval rates were lowered when the coalition lagged behind Labor in the Australian’s latest Newspoll poll.

The survey found Morrison’s approval rating dropped eight points from 45 to 37 percent, while dissatisfied rose 11 points from 48 to 59 percent.

The death toll from bushfire rose to 28 when a Victorian firefighter was hit and killed by a tree on Saturday.

60-year-old Bill Slade fought fires in the Gippsland region near Omeo, where he had worked as a fireman for 40 years.

He was one of the longest serving firefighters in the region, leaving behind his wife Carol and the couple Steph and Ethan. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Scott Morison expressed condolences to Mr. Slade’s family on Sunday.

“He was very popular, an absolute mentor to many, many people and we send our best wishes to Carol and his two children, his wider family, friends and his Forest Fire Management Victoria family,” said Andrew.

Cooler conditions and some rain in NSW and Victoria helped slow the out of control fires, but they continue to burn and are likely to continue for several weeks.

More than 1.3 million hectares have been demolished since November 21, 286 houses and 400 other buildings were damaged.

Mr Morrison said on Sunday that the scale of the bushfires was “unprecedented” and had created a situation in which the Australians had asked the federal government to respond more strongly than in the past.

“It wasn’t something that was recommended to go into this fire season,” he said.

“There’s a whole new appetite, a whole new expectation.”

LATEST MEASURES OF THE FEDERATION WITH REGARD TO BUSHFIRES

* $ 42 million paid to local governments

* $ 40 million in disaster relief to 30,000 Australians

* In bushfire areas, compliance with tax and social regulations has been waived

* Review process in place when social assistance problems arise

* Small business roundtable meeting on Tuesday

* Roundtables on tourism, agriculture, science and the environment, with top groups involved in reviving the bushfire, meet on Friday

* $ 76 million mental health plan to treat anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder

* National Bushfire Recovery Agency with an initial and additional $ 2 billion investment

* Navy, Air Force and Army with more than 2000 full-time employees and over 2700 reservists after mandatory deployment

* Financial support for volunteers ($ 300 per day up to $ 6000 after 10 days of volunteering)

* Increased voluntary vacation arrangements for Commonwealth workers

* The resources for the National Aerial Firefighting Center have been increased

* Specialists in the Australian Medical Assistance Team

* Delivery of P2 face masks to states and territories

* Australian Border Force ship to support relief and rescue operations

* Emergency communication features, including the NBN Road Muster Trucks and Satellite Cell on Wheels.

(Source: Prime Minister Scott Morrison)

