advertisement

The rest of the world is still affected by Australia’s bushfire crisis.

The fires were mentioned several times today during the Golden Globes, and Pierce Brosnan, Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette and Cate Blanchett interfered with supportive messages.

And overseas media continue to analyze Australia’s response to the crisis – often strikingly harsh.

advertisement

RELATED: Stars Support Messages for Australia at Golden Globes

RELATED: How the World Responded to the Australian Bush Fire

media_cameraThe world was horrified by Australia’s bushfires. Image: Saeed Khan / AFP

According to The Atlantic, Australia is “caught in a climate spiral” that was partly created by itself.

“Australia is buckling under the conditions that its fossil fuels have contributed to. Perhaps the two largest types of climate catastrophe that are occurring today have started hitting the continent, ”wrote Robinson Meyer.

These two catastrophes are, on the one hand, the bush fire and, on the other, the “irreversible cleaning of the most characteristic ecosystems on earth” – in our case the Great Barrier Reef.

“Perhaps Australia is more at risk of climate change than any other wealthy nation in the world,” wrote Meyer.

“It has spent most of the 21st century in a historic drought. The tropical oceans are more vulnerable to climate change than any other biome. The population focuses on the temperate and tropical coasts, where the rising seas are threatening the big cities. The same livable areas are places that either burn now or are at increased risk of bushfires in the future.

“Given these geographic challenges, the Australian population could band together to reverse these dangers. Instead, they chose leaders with different priorities.”

Much of the article dealt with our dependence on coal exports for economic growth.

“Australia is the second largest coal exporter in the world and has partly avoided the recession by selling coal over the past 27 years,” said Meyer.

“Australia will continue to burn and its corals will continue to die. Perhaps this episode will prompt the more carbon-friendly members of the Australian Parliament to join a climate policy. Or maybe Prime Minister Morrison will distract from any connection between the disaster and climate change, as President Donald Trump did when he inexplicably blamed California in 2018 for the state not clearing up forest floors. “

RELATED: Donald Trump Blames Forest Management For California Fires

Hundreds of thousands of people had to vacate their homes during the California fires that burned more than 700,000 hectares. Ninety-seven residents died.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly, and costly California wildfires other than that forest management is so bad,” Trump said at the time.

“Billions of dollars are spent each year killing so many people, all because of gross forest mismanagement.”

For the record, Mr. Morrison has recognized the link between climate change and the current bushfires in Australia, although he also said that burning hazards is the issue he “raises” most of the time with communities affected by fires.

Meyer went on to speculate that the fires could “push Australian politics in an even more besieged and backward direction” to empower politicians “to fight any change at all.”

“Perhaps Australia is stuck in the climate spiral and clings to coal more and more, while its cities are suffocating from the ashes of a burning world.”

Pessimistic stuff.

media_cameraThe Atlantic wrote that Australia was in a “climate spiral”. Image: Saeed Khan / AFP

Elsewhere, CNN’s Angela Dewan wrote an article wondering if Australia could afford to continue on its current path.

“The devastation and the persistent toxic clouds of smoke hanging over the big cities raise the question of whether Australia’s lifestyle can continue,” she said.

“Australia’s political inactivity towards climate change can be difficult to understand. The country is famous for its natural beauty and suffers from annual fires and intense drought. It regularly breaks heat records and its rain patterns are becoming less predictable. The seasons start to wane a little watch.

“If the Australians want to maintain their quality of life, they have to consider a climate policy that not only affects fires, but also other pollutants such as traffic and industry.”

Dewan said Mr. Morrison should “worry” about what the Australians think of him in cities like Cobargo, where he received such a hostile reception last week.

Angry locals, some of whom had lost their homes, shouted at Mr. Morrison and refused to shake his hand. Her main complaint was insufficient funding from the rural fire department.

RELATED: Scott Morrison confronts angry locals in the battered city

RELATED: The fireman refuses to shake hands with the prime minister

media_cameraA heatmap of Australia from Saturday, when Penrith was the hottest place in the world. Image: BSCH

However, the sharpest criticism of the government was expressed by the Australian writer Richard Flanagan, who wrote for the New York Times under the apocalyptic heading: “Australia commits climate suicide.”

“Australia is now ground zero for the climate catastrophe,” said Flanagan.

“The magnificent Great Barrier Reef is dying, the rainforests of the world cultural heritage are burning, the huge seaweed forests have largely disappeared, numerous cities have run out of water or are about to do so, and now the vast continent is burning to an unprecedented extent.

“Incredibly, the response of the Australian leaders to this unprecedented national crisis was not to defend their country, but to defend the fossil fuel industry, which has made a huge contribution to both major parties – as if the country were ready to go under.

“While the fires exploded in mid-December, the leader of the opposition Labor Party went on a tour of the mining communities to express his clear support for coal exports.

“The prime minister, conservative Scott Morrison, went on vacation to Hawaii.”

RELATED: Photos are from Scott Morrison in Hawaii

RELATED: The dismissive comment from the Prime Minister of Hawaii

Mr. Albanese expressed partial support for coal exports before embarking on his Queensland tour last month.

“If Australia stopped exporting today, there would be no less demand for coal – the coal would come from another location,” he said.

“So it would not reduce emissions, which is the goal. I see no contradiction between this and a strong climate protection policy.

“The proposal to stop coal exports immediately would harm our economy and not bring any environmental benefits.”

Flanagan continued his play by quoting a comment from Channel 10’s Hugh Riminton, saying that Australia was a “burning nation led by cowards”.

“He might have added ‘idiots’ after deputy prime minister Michael McCormack attributed the fire to the horse manure explosion,” he said.

“These are the ones that would open the gates of hell and lead a nation to commit suicide on the climate.”

He concluded with a remarkably provocative comparison between Australia’s current crisis and the Soviet Union in recent years.

“The situation is eerily reminiscent of that of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, when the ruling apparatchiks were all powerful but lost basic moral legitimacy to rule,” Flanagan claimed.

“In Australia today, a political establishment that has become sclerotic and demented due to its own fantasies faces a monstrous reality that has neither the ability nor the will to face.

“As Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, once remarked, the collapse of the Soviet Union began in 1986 with the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. After this disaster, the system as we knew it became unsustainable in 2006, ”he wrote. Could it be that the immense tragedy of the Australian fires still turns out to be the Chernobyl of the climate crisis? “

Originally published as World, Australia is responsible for burning fires

,

advertisement