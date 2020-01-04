advertisement

Over 1,000 residents and vacationers who were stranded on a beach by bushfires in southeastern Australia landed on Saturday after a 20-hour trip on two ships near Melbourne.

Adolescents, couples, seniors and families as well as dozens of pets – 113 dogs from Dachshund to Alsatian, three cats, a rabbit and a bird – arrived in the port of Hastings on the Sycamore and Choules naval ships. They were then taken to two aid centers on buses.

“It’s very, very scary for someone who has never been in a fire. I’m so happy to be here,” said Emily Wellington, a 16-year-old from Melbourne who spent two weeks in with friends of her family Mallacoota was.

Holidays from Mallacoota arrive on the MV Sycamore naval ship in the port of Hastings. Photo: Ian Currie / EPA

She and two other 16-year-olds were among the first 58 to be evacuated from the smoke-filled city for asthma. “They wanted us to go out so we wouldn’t get sick,” said Wellington.

They spoke to reporters outside an emergency response center about 65 km southeast of Melbourne shortly after they left the Sycamore in Hastings.

The Choules, a much larger ship, arrived on Saturday afternoon with 1,025 evacuees on board.

Evacuees from Mallacoota reach the port of Hastings, Australia on board the HMAS Choules. The Australian Navy used rescue ships to evacuate thousands of people stranded in the remote Victorian coastal town. Photo: Ian Currie-Pool / Getty Images

Two hundred of them took the bus to Melbourne’s convention center. The Mayor of Melbourne, Sally Capp, greeted them on the bus to let them know that they would have access to food, drinks, showers, insurance services, and Red Cross help.

“I am sorry that you have had such a terrible time,” she said cheerfully.

James Corrigan spent 24 hours with eight friends in an SUV on Mallacoota Beach as fires blazed through the city on New Years Eve. He said it was a relief to be back in Melbourne.

“It was pretty scary. Nobody slept the night before the fire, ”he said. “It was pitch black during the day.”

Friends feared for their lives while seeking shelter near water, he said.

A Mallacoota brush fire dog arrives at the Somerville Recreation Center southeast of Melbourne. Photo: Julian Smith / EPA

“We feared the fire could get really hot if embers broke in,” Corrigan told Reuters on the phone over the phone. “There was a time when we didn’t know how we would get out,” he said, referring to the days after the fires went out.

“Devastating to see”

One of the youngsters on the first ship, Darcy Brown, lost her family home in Mallacoota. They had only moved in a month ago.

“It was so devastating to see. The whole can is flat on the floor. Some of the bricks are still standing, ”Brown told reporters.

Vacationers left cars and caravans in Mallacoota and didn’t know how to get them back while some stayed there sending children back to Melbourne.

Authorities said it could take weeks for Mallacoota’s only street to reopen.

Debris from houses destroyed by fire in Sarsfield, Australia, about 200 km west of Mallacoota. Photo: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

A traumatized older woman, Rosa, choked as she spoke to reporters about the fires.

“It was terrible. I will never go back,” she said.

Back in Melbourne everyone wanted to take a shower and throw their smoke-stained clothes in the laundry. What would you do first?

“Definitely hug my parents,” Wellington said. – Reuters

