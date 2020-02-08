advertisement

The legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar meets the Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry at the Big Appeal double pack on Sunday in the Junction Oval.

While Australian women have to prevail against England in the current triangle series, Perry and her teammates will be present for the celebrity-laden Bushfire match, a 10-per-page affair.

During the innings break, Perry Tendulkar will go bowling with 10 of her Australian teammates in the field, reports cricket.com.au.

Perry, who was named women’s cricketer in 2019, accused the challenge on Saturday afternoon on social media via video message.

“Hey Sachin, it’s great to have you here in Australia to support the Bushfire match,” she said.

“I know you are training one of the teams, but some of us were chatting last night and we thought it would be absolutely amazing if you could break out of retirement in the innings here at Junction Oval.

“We would like to have a bowl for you and obviously get a few balls across the border that you hit.

“We thought it would be a great way to raise some more money for the Bushfire appeal. I know you are doing so much for it already.

“If you are ready at all, we would like to have you out here – I know there would be some girls who are very interested in putting up some balls that you hit. So please let us know and thanks again for everything . “

Tendulkar, who will train the team led by Ricky Ponting against the team led by Adam Gilchrist at the Bushfire Cricket Bash, responded quickly and accepted the challenge

“Sounds good, Ellyse,” replied the 46-year-old. “I would like to go out and do an over (very much against my doctor’s advice about my shoulder injury).

“I hope we can generate enough money for this purpose and get out of there in the middle.”

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will have cricket legends and former players such as Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian and Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed and Cricket players such as Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani and the Australian Football League players, Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt, will take over the field for the cause.

All game winnings and funds raised during the weekend’s Big Appeal will go to the Australian Red Cross’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

