Experts warn Australians about the wild bushfires that have been raging across the country for months – get used to it.

In response to the crisis, a team of UK scientists came together last month to conduct a Rapid Response Review of 57 different research projects that have been undertaken since 2013.

Their conclusion is that dangerous fire weather – high temperatures, low humidity, minimal rainfall and high winds – is becoming increasingly common and severe in Australia.

And extreme conditions that fuel the spread of cruel and deadly flames and are described by firefighters as “unprecedented” are becoming our new norm.

Professor Richard Betts, head of climate impact research at the Met Office Hadley Center and the University of Exeter, said that human-made climate change will cause an additional 20 to 30 days of serious fire risk each year in the future.

“This is Australia in particular,” said Professor Betts.

Until December and early January, several states experienced severe, extreme and catastrophic fire detection days – a long-established index on which the fire department relies.

The catastrophic rating was added after the bushfire on Black Saturday in Victoria, as the conditions experienced had never been seen before and the available measurements exceeded.

“This catastrophic category has occurred in the past few days and weeks, but even below that, many areas have been classified as serious and extreme,” said Professor Betts.

Based on the analysis of current research results, future fire weather forecasts could be made, he said – and that’s not a good thing.

Serious and extreme fire warnings will occur more often and “will be normal with global warming of at least three degrees,” he said.

“The temperature is a key factor both on the day (of a bush fire) and in the days and weeks beforehand because the fuel has dried out due to high temperatures.

“Hot and dry conditions make fires more likely when lit for some reason, whether by humans or by lightning.

“The world is warmer because of global warming, so if you are exposed to hot and dry conditions (naturally), you are even warmer because of (climate change).”

“We know that Australia has had the hottest year ever. In fact, Australia is now 1.4 degrees warmer than pre-industrial (revolution) conditions. That is more than the global average. “

media_cameraFirefighters are fighting the strong wind to protect nearby homes from bushfires near the city of Nowra in New South Wales on December 31st. Image: AFPmedia_cameraBusiness owner Sally Anne Wilson faces her destroyed business with her partner Christopher Lee in Cobargo, New South Wales New South Wales on January 1st. Picture: AAP

The relationship between climate change and the intensity of this brush fire season has been the subject of debate in politics and in parts of the wider community for months.

But the science of the connection between the two is clear.

“All 57 publications show relationships between climate change and the increasing frequency or severity of fire,” said Matthew Jones, senior research fellow at the Tyndell Center for Climate Research at the University of East Anglia.

“Fire weather in Australia is becoming more frequent and severe.

“Overall, our report found that climate change increases the frequency and severity of fire weather worldwide, increasing the risk of fire.”

media_cameraThe Defense Force has evacuated people from the city of Mallacoota after devastating bush fires. The consequences of the Balmoral bush fires in NSW: Image: Liam Cuneen

Federal Science Minister Karen Andrews announced today that a meeting of top scientists would be convened to develop a response to the “devastating and surprising” bushfire season.

“Every second we spend discussing whether climate change is real is a second we don’t spend addressing these issues. Let’s go ahead and get over it,” Andrews said in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald ,

“My starting point in tomorrow’s discussion will be that the climate has changed and continues to change. We need to focus on the steps to adjust and mitigate the impact of these changes. “

media_cameraSmoke Haze from bushfires continues to hang over Melbourne yesterday. Image: AAPmedia_cameraBushfire experts and fire chiefs have described the conditions of this brush fire season as “unprecedented”. Image: Getty Images

Dr. Jones said the review focuses primarily on the effects of climate change on fire weather, not the number of fires or burned areas.

“The burned area and fire activity not only depend on the fire weather, but also on ignition sources and decisions on land management,” he emphasized.

However, increasing global average temperatures as well as the extent and intensity of the heat waves and longer periods of drought increase the likelihood of fire weather.

Australian bushfire experts and state firefighters have described the past few months as “unprecedented” in terms of the extent and intensity of the disaster.

Professor Betts said scientists “can be confident” that conditions in Australia have become hotter due to man-made climate change.

media_cameraThousands of properties have been lost, dozens are dead and huge plots of land have been scorched – but the number of wild animals is also considerable. Picture: AFP

If global warming can be limited, elevated temperatures can be limited to 2 ° C or less to minimize the risk of fire weather.

In addition, the analysis showed how important land management practices are, said Dr. Jones.

“However, at least in the past, people have been able to reduce the risk of fire. In recent decades, decisions made by agriculture have suppressed the fire globally.”

