Hockey India, along with its Australian counterparts, raised donations to the victims of the devastating wildfires down under and contributed $ 25,000.

Hockey India also donated signed national team jerseys that will be auctioned. The proceeds will be used through the Red Cross for those affected by the forest fires.

Hockey Australia thanked Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed, President of Hockey India.

“On behalf of the Board and management of Hockey Australia, we thank you very much for your support in Hockey Australia’s fundraiser for the recent bushfires,” said Letter from Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam and General Manager Matt Favier.

“The signed India team jerseys will appear on our auction platform shortly, and there is no doubt that the generous $ 25,000 support for the Red Cross’s Bushfire appeal is being very well received,” the letter said.

Hockey Australia said Hockey India’s gesture would “strengthen the strength of Australia-India relations, including our shared love of hockey.”

The bushfires that have raged in Australia since September of last year hit millions of acres of land and destroyed more than 2,500 homes, killing more than 30 people and millions of animals.

