advertisement

SYDNEY – Australian authorities warned people on Wednesday to prepare for another wave of evacuations as temperatures in the southeast of the country began to rise after a cold day spell, bringing the danger of revitalizing flames.

Firefighters have used the break from extreme heat and high winds to tighten containment lines around some major fires as the military continued efforts to provide supplies to thousands of people left homeless.

Complicating the recovery effort, authorities have forecast another temperature boost as soon as Friday, with little rain, meaning a return to dangerous conditions.

advertisement

“We’re going to see some widespread fire danger, we’re asking people to be ready,” Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Sky News.

More than 10.3 million hectares of land – an area the size of South Korea – have been destroyed by fires that have killed 24 people in recent weeks.

University of Sydney ecologists on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in fires at 1 billion as the U.N. World Meteorology Organization. confirmed that smoke from the blaze has been raining all the way to South America.

The three main cities in Australia’s southeast, Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra, were filled with thick smoke, placing them among the most polluted cities in the world.

Officials were working to restore telecommunications and power to thousands of people in rural areas and warned that implemented outages may be necessary if systems become overloaded.

The wildfire crisis follows a three-year drought that experts have linked to climate change that has left much of the bushland dry and vulnerable to fires.

The following are some of the highlights of what is happening in the Australian fire crisis:

* About 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada were due to land in Australia on Wednesday, joining a number of their countrymen already on land.

* Transgrid, a major power supplier, said a fire in a national park had cut off power lines in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state and further damage could result in “managed outages” for it stop people using non-essential energy.

* In Victoria, the telecommunications company Telstra was working to reunite some communities.

* Fire smoke has spread across the Pacific and affected cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.

* The fires have already emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produced harmful pollutants, the EU’s Copernicus monitoring program said.

* Moody’s analytics said the cost of wildfires could easily outweigh that of the deadly Black Saturday fires of 2009 that destroyed 450,000 hectares of land, which cost about $ 4.4 billion.

* There are wildfire blazes across NSW, with about 50 uncontrolled. All fires were at the “tips” level, the lowest alarm rating. Victoria State had 39 fires with 13 “see and act” alarms.

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $ 2 billion ($ 1.37 billion) for a newly created Bushfire National Recovery Agency.

* More than 100 military personnel were deployed to assist in cleanup efforts across the state.

* Emergency services have dismissed claims that the fires were caused by environmentalists stopping controlled burns. Commissioner for Rural Fire Services Fitzsimmons: “Risk reduction combustion is really challenging and the only major obstacle to ending risk reduction combustion is the weather.”

* Prince Charles joined the list of global figures to send a message of support, referring to the “horror horror unfolding in Australia” in a video sent overnight.

($ 1 = Australian $ 1,4567)

(Reporting by Colin Packham and Byron Kaye; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jane Wardell)

advertisement